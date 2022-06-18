GA listing : Beer gardens to visit in Bonn and the region

Summertime in Germany: a popular thing to do is visit a beer garden. Foto: Sven Hoppe/Symbolbild

Bonn Summer is here, the temperatures are rising, and many people want to visit a beer garden for a cool refreshment. We provide an overview of where you can find beautiful beer gardens in Bonn and the surrounding area.

Zum blauen Affen

On the edge of Beuel's Rheinaue is the Rhine pavilion “Zum Blauen Affen”. Benches and tables are arranged in a fan shape around the central pavilion, which was created for the 1979 National Garden Show. Besides offering Kölsch and Pils, the beer garden is known for its "Bavarian flair". Munich-style white and blue maypoles and white and blue flags adorn the grounds. The Blaue Affe offers seating for 350 people.

Weather permitting, Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays.

Elsa-Brandström-Strasse 74, 53227 Beuel

Tel. 0228 465307

haus-am-rhein.de/beer-garden

Beer garden Parkrestaurant Rheinaue

At the large beer garden Parkrestaurant Rheinaue, there is space for 300 people. It sits in a somewhat higher area of the Rheinaue park.

Tuesday to Saturday/holidays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays.

Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bad Godesberg, Germany

Tel. 0228 374030

rheinaue.de

Alter Zoll

The beer garden at the Alter Zoll is located in the Stadtgarten, directly between the main university building and the Rhine. The slightly sloping wall of the corner section on the Rhine is 15 meters high and was once a palace terrace in the 18th century. Next to it is the beer garden. Besides the classics such as beer, coffee or cocktails, the Alte Zoll also offers an assortment of beverages. In addition, there are various dishes and also some options for vegetarians and vegans.

Monday to Sunday from 11a.m. to midnight

Brassertufer 1, 53111 Bonn, Germany

Tel. 0228 241243

alter-zoll.de

Bundeshäuschen

Located directly on the banks of the Rhine in Oberkassel, the Bundeshäuschen offers seating for around 250. The terrace is always open and surrounded by transparent windscreens. The beer garden next to the restaurant with its 80 seats is only open when the weather is nice. Interesting note: Where the Bundeshäuschen stands today was once a waiting shelter for passengers taking the ferry from Plittersdorf.

Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed on Mondays.

Oberkasseler Ufer 4, 53227 Bonn, Germany

Tel. 0228 441103

bundeshaeuschen.com

Dreesens Biergarten

On the other side of the Rhine from the Bundeshäuschen lies "Dreesens Biergarten". The "White House on the Rhine", as it is called, is adjacent to the Landhotel. The beer garden has been in existence for more than eight years. In addition to draft beer or various wines, pasta and Mediterranean-inspired dishes are also offered.

from April 14: Tuesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., closed on Mondays.

Rheinstrasse 45-49, 53179 Bonn

Tel. 0228 82020

rheinhoteldreesen.com

Schaumburger Hof

The Schaumburger Hof in Bad Godesberg has been welcoming diners for over 250 years. Initially, the inn was called "Unter den Linden" before being renamed in 1900 in tribute to Prince Adolf zu Schaumburg-Lippe, who was a frequent guest there. At the Schaumburger Hof, visitors can expect seasonal delicacies as well as beer garden classics.

Closed Monday through Wednesday, open Thursday and Friday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays 12 to 10:30 p.m., Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.

Am Schaumburger Hof 10, 53175 Bonn, Germany

Tel.: 0228/9563529

schaumburger-hof.com

Rheinlust

Rheinlust is located at the foot of the Kennedy Bridge on the Beuel side of the Rhine. The restaurant is just a few meters from the Rhine on the promenade and offers a lunch buffet and a seasonal menu. The beer garden has been open for over 20 years.

Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Rheinaustrasse 134, 53225 Bonn, Germany

Tel. 0228 467091

Biergarten Schänzchen

The Schänzchen at Rosenthal was originally a part of the Roman camp Castra Bonnensia, the legionary camp at the site of Bonn. In the 19th century, a pub settled there. To this day, the garden pub with the chestnut trees offers Bavarian specialties such as white sausage, pork knuckles and wheat beer in addition to various beverages from March to October.

Tuesday to Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 10 p.m.

Rosental 105, 53111 Bonn

Tel. 0228 9636529

facebook.com/biergartenschaenzchen

Forest restaurant Waldesruh

The Waldesruh is a popular destination in the Kottenforst, especially in summer. The beer garden with a grill station and seating for 400 is a popular attraction. For children there is a playground.

Monday to Saturday from 12 noon, Sunday/holiday from 11 a.m.

Dorfstrasse 62, 53343 Wachtberg

0228 325488

waldesruh.stripestyle.de

Zur Siegfähre

The beer garden "Zur Siegfähre" offers seating for 350 outdoors and 100 more inside. Salads and ham or cheese platters are accompanied by mainly hearty hot dishes such as rump steak or pork schnitzel. For vegetarians or vegans, there are dishes such as baked potatoes or halloumi. The beer garden is characterized by its namesake Siegfähre (Sieg River ferry). Germany's oldest and only one-man ferry, the "Sankt Adelheid", takes pedestrians, cyclists and day-trippers from Troisdorf-Bergheim to Bonn-Geislar across the Sieg within a few minutes.

Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zur Siegfähre 7, 53844 Troisdorf

Tel.: 0228 475547

siegfaehre.com

Station Kottenforst

In summer, people from the surrounding area are drawn to the large beer garden in the countryside. When the weather is nice, it is a popular destination for cyclists, walkers and horse riders.

Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m., closed on Mondays.

Station Kottenforst 8, 53340 Meckenheim

Tel. 02225 7322

waldgaststätte-bahnhof-kottenforst.de

Waldschänke "Im Zuschlag”

Conveniently located directly off the B56, the Waldschänke "Im Zuschlag" offers home-style and Mediterranean cuisine. For children there is playground equipment and a grassy area to play on.

Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Schmale Allee 1, 53347 Alfter

0228 8540600

waldschaenke-im-zuschlag.de

Rheingold - Bad Honnef

In summer it’s nice to get a place on the terrace or in the rustic beer garden in front of the restaurant. From here you have a beautiful view of the marina of Bad Honnef and the passing boats.

Daily from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.

Rheinpromenade 6, 53604 Bad Honnef

Tel. 02224 969840

rheingold-badhonnef.com

Rhine Terraces Widdig

Situated directly on the banks of the Rhine, you have a beautiful view of the Rhine from the restaurant as well as from the terrace or the winter garden, from the Herseler Werth to the Siebengebirge. The restaurant features modern cuisine.

Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m., Closed Monday to Friday.

Römerstrasse 99, 53332 Bornheim-Widdig

02236 922020

Waldhotel Rheinbach

Located in the middle of a 17,000-square-meter park, the Waldhotel Rheinbach offers a beer garden that is open from May to September and serves down-to-earth Bavarian cuisine.

Open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m., Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m., closed Monday to Wednesday.

Ölmühlenweg 99, 53359 Rheinbach

Tel. 02226 169220

waldhotel-rheinbach.com

Restaurant Assenmacher at the Doppelkirche

Right next to the famous Doppelkirche (double church) in Schwarzrheindorf is another small attraction: the Assenmacher restaurant with its beer garden at the church's park. The menu ranges from vegetarian dishes to seasonal and regional fare to a selection of craft beers.

Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. (weather permitting), closed Monday and Tuesday.

Stiftsstrasse 2, 53225 Bonn-Schwarzrheindorf

0228 4298089

restaurant-assenmacher.com

This is a list of beer gardens in Bonn and the region which does not claim to be comprehensive or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the beer gardens subjectively selected.

