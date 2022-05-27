Starting on Friday in Beuel : Street Food Festival on the banks of the Rhine

At the end of May, a street food festival will once again take place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. The photo was taken last autumn. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bonn/Beuel Street food festivals are very popular. At the end of May, one will take place on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel, at the beginning of June another one at BaseCamp in Bonn. All information on the two events can be found here.

In the coming weeks, there will be two street food festivals in Bonn. After last autumn's edition, a street food festival will take place firstly on the last weekend in May on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. The organiser announces more than 20 stalls will be offering food from all over the world on the riverbank promenade. According to the announcement, the offerings include Maghreb Touareg wraps, empanadas and homemade strudel.

There will also be an opportunity to award prizes to the most popular street food vendors. Both a local jury of food connoisseurs and the guests themselves can award the stall that gives them the biggest treat with the Street Food Award. Festival attendees can cast their votes via Instagram using the hashtag #streetfoodaward.

When? Friday, 27 May to Sunday, 29 May

Times? Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where? Rheinufer Beuel, Rheinaustrasse 134 in Beuel

Admission? 3.50 Euro, children up to twelve years free

More information on the organiser's Facebook page.

Street Food Festival at BaseCamp Bonn

The second Street Food Festival will take place on the Whitsun weekend at the beginning of June at BaseCamp in Bonn. Around 30 stalls will offer a variety of food and drinks on the outdoor area of BaseCamp, according to the organiser. Among other things, Asian dumplings, freshly brewed iced teas, Latin American BBQ and deep-fried sushi sticks will be on offer.

The street food festival will also offer a number of activities for children. These include craft tables, reading corners, games, table football and a children's circus where children can balance and juggle.

When? Saturday, 4 June to Monday, 6 June

Times? Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 10 p.m., Monday, 12 to 7 p.m.

Where? BaseCamp Bonn, In der Raste 1, 53129 Bonn, Germany

Admission? 3 Euro for the whole weekend, children up to 14 years free.

More information on the Facebook page of the organiser.

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)