Sports event on July 9 : New cycling race “Rund um Beethoven" leads through the Rheinaue in Bonn

Planning to bring a new bike race to Bonn: Radtreff Campus Bonn with chairman Helmut Thillmann (yellow jersey). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn cycling club called “Radtreff Campus Bonn” is planning a new cycling race format for Bonn called "Rund um Beethoven". On July 9, a total of eight races will be held on a 1.4-kilometer circuit in Bonn's Rheinaue.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Helmut Thillmann has had the idea for five years. To give Bonn a cycling event again. "There hasn't been one for a long time," says the chairman of the Radtreff Campus Bonn (RCB) association. The last cycling race held here, apart from one stage of the Deutschland Tour 2018 - was almost a decade ago: in 2013. Back then, the cycling club (RSC) Sturmvogel Bonn hosted cycling races with the event "Rund in Bonn Classic" - on a 1.4-kilometer circuit with start and finish on Teufelsbachweg in Pützchen. This year, the RSC Sturmvogel is reviving this old racing tradition - albeit no longer in Bonn, but in Königswinter - and is holding the "7hills bike day" on May 29.

With "Rund um Beethoven," Thillmann wants to establish a successor to "Rund in Bonn" in the city of Bonn. It will also take place on a 1.4-kilometer circuit, past the Beethoven Monument and the Rose Garden in Bonn's Rheinaue. A total of eight races are to be offered on July 9 - for seniors, students, youth, women, amateurs and elite amateurs with course lengths ranging from three to 60 kilometers. Ten hours are planned for the new cycling event in total.

It is not the first sporting event that Thillmann has successfully helped to initiate. In 1989 - at that time still a passionate marathon runner - he organized the first marathon in Bonn together with other Bonn club representatives. Around 2,500 participants took to the course at the inaugural event. Thillmann organized the running event for five years until the major sponsor withdrew in 1993 and the running event ended for the time being.

After completing 68 marathons, Thillmann finally had to switch to a racing bike because of a torn ligament. He has now been cycling regularly for 30 years. He came to Radtreff Campus Bonn through his former employer, Telekom. The club has its origins in the company's cycling group, from which the RCB was founded in 2009. The Telekom Campus on Landgrabenweg in Beuel is the starting point for the bike tours. Starting out with 43 members in the first year, last year the club had 344 members. Since 2015, there has been a competitive sports department with 30 active members, and since 2017 a youth department. Meanwhile, the RCB is one of the largest cycling clubs in NRW.

However, the search for a possible venue for the race proved difficult. "We didn't want a race in an industrial area," says Thillmann. We wanted one that would attract a crowd. Beuel, the area around the Post Tower and Rigal'sche Wiese in Bad Godesberg were under discussion. Then he came up with the idea of the Beethoven monument in the Rheinaue - fitting for the Beethoven Year 2020. But Covid upset the plans. The race date was postponed to 2021 and then it was canceled. Now, on July 9, 2022, the race will finally take place. "We have the okay from the city," Thillmann said. "Everything has been approved." For the organization of the event, the Sports Committee of the Bonn City Council granted a subsidy of 5,000 euros at its most recent meeting. The association estimates the total cost of the event at 16,800 euros. The RCB has already commissioned the company that will set up the start and finish scaffolding and secure the course from both sides with barrier grids. About 250 to 300 participants from all over Germany are expected on July 9. The race will also be part of the race series "Rose-NRW Rennrad Cup 2022". The series of the NRW cycling federation comprises a total of ten events, including "Rund in Refrath", "Cologne Classic" and "Wappen von Pulheim". Registrations should be possible via the state association about four weeks before the race.

7HILLS BIKE DAY RSC Sturmvogel Bonn organizes race day The RSC Sturmvogel Bonn is organizing the "7hills bike day" on Sunday, May 29, in Königswinter-Bockeroth. It will be a 2.5 kilometer circuit with start and finish on the street "In der Vorstadt”. There will be races for licensed amateur athletes and hobby riders. The laps lead the field of participants through the middle of Bockeroth. Organizers hope that the race day will help "in particular children, pupils and young people to become more acquainted with the sport of cycle racing". The first of a total of eight races will start at 9:30 am. Until noon, the children's and youth races will start one after the other. In the fat-tire and first-step races (for participants born in the years 2004 to 2017), students from the surrounding schools will compete against each other. In the afternoon, the hobby race for adults and the licensed races for the men's and senior classes will follow. The elite amateurs will take to the track from 3:55 pm. Registrations are still possible until Sunday, May 22. More information can be found at www.sturmvogel-bonn.de.

(Orig. text: Sabrina Bauer; Translation: ck)