GA English on Sunday : News in Brief for the Weekend

Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn The City of Bonn has published an alternative Cherry Blossom route to help you avoid the crowds; there’s fun for all the family at the Bad Godesberg streetfood festival today; firefighters put out a fire at a carpenter’s shop this weekend.

Cherry Blossoms without the crowds

The cherry blossom season has begun - attracting thousands of visitors to Bonn's old town. Last weekend, cherry blossom fans were already drawn to Heerstraße and the surrounding streets. The city is also expecting numerous visitors in the next few days.

Last year, the situation was quite different due to the pandemic. Masks were compulsory and strict measures were taken to protect against infection with Coronavirus. In advance, the city of Bonn reserved the right to close off sections of the streets if the crowds were too large.

For this reason, the association "StattReisen Bonn erleben" had created an alternative cherry blossom route through the city, which we are once again presenting here. The route winds its way through Bonn and Beuel past various locations that also attract visitors with their splendour of blossoms. Over a length of about 15 kilometres, visitors and walkers can spread out.

The starting point of the route is the Sterntor in Bonn city centre. The route continues via Bonn Minster to Reuterstraße/corner of Bonner Talweg, via August-Bier-Straße, Eduard-Otto-Straße/corner of Ahrweg, Franz-Bücheler-Straße/corner of Wichernstraße to the Rheinaue. From there, the route crosses the Südbrücke bridge to Beuel, where cherry blossoms can be admired on Paulusstraße and Professor-Neu-Allee. The route continues via Kennedybrücke and Friedrichstraße to the end point of the route, the Stadthaus.

Family Sunday at the Streetfood Festival in Bad Godesberg

Sunday is the second day of the new streetfood festival on Theaterplatz in Bad Godesberg. Starting at 1 pm, 15 food trucks will serve international delicacies. The festival offers the perfect mix of good food and fun music, says event manager Cedric Ostermann.

The family Sunday also promises fun for younger visitors. Children can climb on a bouncy castle and try out face painting and sand painting.

There are no Coronavirus restrictions, "so visitors can feast and linger carefree," project manager Linda Nolte told GA.

The organiser promises a "unique combination of international culinary art" as well as a "diverse music programme."

Residents notice fire in Beuel carpenter's shop

The Beuel fire and rescue station had to fight a fire in a carpenter's shop in the Küdinghoven district of Beuel early on Saturday morning. No one was injured. At 4.45 am, several callers reported seeing smoke and flames at a commercial enterprise in Küdinghoven. The emergency services were met with a fire in a hall, which had already broken through the roof. People from the directly adjacent residential area were unharmed in the street. Around 6 am, the fire was under control, and the fire was fully extinguished at about 11.30 am. In order to reach all pockets of embers and to open the roof, the firefighters resorted to an unusual measure: they used material from the disaster control warehouse to build a stable scaffold inside the hall.

(ga)