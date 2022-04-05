Weather in Bonn and the region : Continuous rain in the Rhine-Sieg District

Raindrops collect on a car windscreen Foto: dpa/Bernd Weißbrod

Bonn/Region After a cold weekend, which locally even brought snow to the region, it will be a little warmer again during the week. A storm warning has been issued for the whole of NRW, and the Rhein-Sieg district is also warned of continuous rain until Wednesday.

After the snow at the weekend, rain is coming to NRW this week. According to the German Weather Service, the week will begin with showers, many of which will turn into continuous rain. According to the report, the precipitation will be especially heavy in the mountainous regions. Until Wednesday, the German Weather Service warns of continuous rain in the Rhine-Sieg district with varying intensity. Rainfall amounts of between 35 and 45 litres per square metre are expected. The German Weather Service also warns of squalls throughout North Rhine-Westphalia. By Monday evening, strong gusts with speeds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour could occur, the DWD said. Wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour are still to be expected on Tuesday night, it said.

From Wednesday, it will continue to be very windy in Bonn and the region. On the other hand, temperatures in the country will no longer be so icy. They will be between six and eight degrees for the next few days. Meteorologist Ulrike Zenkner dampens hopes for spring weather, saying that there will be hardly any sunshine before next weekend.

With around 245 hours of sunshine, the end of March in North Rhine-Westphalia was the sunniest since measurements began in 1951. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday, the state on the Rhine and Ruhr was the top performer of all 16 federal states in terms of sunshine. This means that March 2022 in NRW clearly overtook the previous record holder of 2011 with 190 hours of sunshine.