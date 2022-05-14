Supermarkets in Bonn : Customers continue to hoard oil and flour

Two per customer: A limit on flour in a local grocery store. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Some shelves have remained half empty for months now. Is there really a shortage of food supplies? What is the situation and what are experts in the food industry saying about it?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The signs of the times remain in focus: In many supermarkets in Bonn, there are still gaps on the shelves, some of them considerable, revealing shortages of cooking oil, flour, rice and pasta.

At the latest, one has seen this situation develop since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but one could already observe the beginnings of it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonn-based merchants wonder about the ongoing hoarding that is constantly causing inventory supplies to dwindle. Industry insiders stress that persistent supply shortages also contribute to the situation. The phenomenon of empty shelves - apparently the result of an unfortunate confluence of circumstances?

For weeks, the branches of the various supermarket chains have been reacting to the situation in a more or less organized, sometimes creative way. Customers are advised that there is a limit to the number of bags of flour that can be purchased per person.

Elsewhere, at a discount store in Bonn's Nordstadt, a hastily handwritten sheet of paper on the shelf sets a harsher tone for the limits on the inexpensive rapeseed oil: "Four pieces per household!" In a supermarket in Endenich, the staff have set aside smaller stocks of foodstuffs that are currently often out of stock for their loyal regular customers, reports a customer to the GA, who does not wish to be named.

"I don't really understand it," says an employee of the Nordstadt discount grocer when asked about the reasons for the persistently patchy assortment. "I see quite a few people still buying large quantities of oil, rice or pasta. What do they want with that?"

The reasons for the hoarding instinct have been much discussed in the recent past - psychologists and social researchers name a mixture of herd instinct and personal fears of suddenly not having things available in times of actual abundance. Accordingly, a disproportionately large number of food and other products are now stored in cupboards at home instead of on supermarket shelves. According to experts, the effect is also reinforced by sometimes dramatic media reports, social media and one’s personal environment.

The staff member at the discount grocer in Bonn also says this: "We don't get much of the background (information), but I do see that parts of the inventory continue not to be supplied or are supplied in smaller quantities."

This fits with the observations of industry representatives. According to Jannis Vassiliou, chairman of the Bonn/ Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen retail association, hoarding is not a major problem right now at many grocery stores. "Of course, it happens that products are out of stock for half a day, but supermarkets can react to this very quickly and restock the shelves. Central warehouses are full, so the potential for supplies is not a problem in most cases.”

Nevertheless, problems could arise in supply chains due to a lack of trucks and personnel. "However, it is by no means as if the food supply is at risk, so that hoarding, regardless of the products, makes no sense," Vassiliou emphasizes.

Manon Struck-Pacyna throws in the aspect of a currently prevailing shortage of raw materials, which is why prices have also risen: "This crisis is not only due to the war, but there are also still effects of the coronavirus pandemic," says the spokeswoman for the German Food Association.

So occasional empty shelves could be due to hoarding as well as unavailable stock - or a combination of both scenarios. "This is felt especially by the food banks, because if retailers have empty shelves, they can't donate anything either. Even during the corona pandemic and the hoarding purchases that emerged at the time, it was clear that we should all act in solidarity. Especially with regard to those who have less money at their disposal." For weeks, he said, especially the cheap food in the areas mentioned were either in demand or temporarily out of stock.

When asked about the reasons for the occasional shortfall in deliveries of flour, pasta, muesli or rice, Peter Haarbeck from the German Grain, Milling and Starch Industry Association (VGMS) brings another aspect into play: packaging material is also currently in short supply. "Not only are there shortages of glass bottles for oil, but all packaging manufacturers are affected.

We are noticing it particularly in the packaging of flour. Paper prices have exploded." Haarbeck also does not currently see a crisis coming due to an actual lack of food as far as his industry is concerned: "There is enough flour, bakers are baking, further processing for other products is working. Even if the terrible war in Ukraine has upset a lot of things as far as sources of supply are concerned.”

Is limiting purchases only useful to a certain extent?

Limits on certain products should and could only be used for a minimal period of time, says Manon Struck-Pacyna of the German Food Association - "and they are not necessary or useful in most cases anyway." Supermarket chains should make their customers aware of this.