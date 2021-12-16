Corona vaccinations in Bonn : From Friday, only children will be vaccinated in the Stadthalle in Godesberg

Corona vaccination is now also available in Bonn for children between five and eleven years of age. Foto: dpa/Daniel Reinhardt

Bonn As soon as the registration portal for the Corona vaccination for children was activated, the first available dates were already booked out. The city hall in Godesberg is now supposed to provide relief. Soon without an appointment.

On Wednesday morning, the first vaccination appointments for children between the ages of five and eleven offered by the City of Bonn on its website were fully booked within a quarter of an hour. At times, the online registration page was so overloaded that parents at the computer threw in the towel in frustration and suspected problems with the system. The hotline, one father complained, was also unavailable. "The supposed problems with the site were that all the appointments were already fully booked," explained city spokeswoman Barbara Löcherbach when asked at noon.

The spontaneous decision of the administration to clear the town hall completely for the child vaccination programme, which starts there this Friday at 12 noon, eased the situation. "So there are no more vaccination lanes for the adults. And as a result, there are appointments again for days and times that were fully booked this morning," Löcherbach said. More appointments should be released in the afternoon, and adults should switch to the other vaccination services.

Decree: City to give vaccination doses to doctors

The city did not give a number of registrations booked so far, but described the interest as "overwhelming". As reported, the City of Bonn has received all 6,000 vaccine doses it was able to order for the start of the vaccination campaign in early December. According to the decree, half of these must be set aside for the second vaccination. This means that 3,000 children can be fully vaccinated with the first tranche. Another complicating factor for the planning is that the decree states that the city should also help out the doctor's offices with vaccine as far as possible if they have not been sufficiently supplied.

With regard to the current decision on the city hall, Susanne Engels, head of the public health department, said: "The main thing is that the vaccine doses are used. We are reacting flexibly as announced." The Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko) recommends vaccination in the age group of five to eleven years only for children with pre-existing conditions and for children with constant contact with immunocompromised persons. Parents of children without pre-existing conditions can voluntarily opt for vaccination after medical consultation.

How many parents decide to take this step is one of a whole series of imponderables that could not be calculated in advance, said city spokeswoman Löcherbach on Wednesday. The city is sticking to its original announcement to react flexibly to the situation.

More information on the city's vaccination services is available at www.bonn.de/impfen, and registration for child vaccination at www.ciz-bonn.de. In addition to making an appointment, parents with their five to eleven-year-old children can also come to the Bad Godesberg town hall for vaccinations between 4 and 6 p.m. from next Monday without an appointment.

The University Hospital in Bonn has also started vaccinating children with the first 200 doses. Appointments can be made at Termine.Kinderklinik@ukbonn.de or 0228/28738888. Apart from the children's vaccinations, the city refers to its open vaccination offers, such as this Thursday, 16 December, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the neighbourhood centre Brüser Berg, Fahrenheitstraße 1. On Thursday and Friday, vaccination is available from 8 a.m. at the city hall, on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bonn Information Centre, Windeckstraße 1, as well as on Tuesdays and Thursdays (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Helios Clinic.

(Original text: Rüdiger Franz; Translation: Mareike Graepel)