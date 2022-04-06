Bonn Old Town : Heerstraße closed after grenade find

A dummy grenade has caused the closure of the Heerstraße on Tuesday. Foto: GA

Bonn Heerstraße in Bonn's old town was closed on Tuesday. A suspicious object had been found beforehand, but it quickly turned out to be harmless.

Heerstraße in Bonn's old town was temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon. The reason for this was a suspicious object that was found on a concrete pedestal at around 1.45 p.m., according to the police. The object looked similar to a grenade.

The all-clear came quickly, however. An expert from the Bonn police examined the object. After the suspicion of explosives had been dispelled, the police examined the contents of the dummy for possible narcotics. This was not the case either; inside were fruit jellies.

According to the police, the dummy grenade was hidden near a stone. It is still unclear who put it there. A delivery man had discovered it and alerted the police. "However, the explosives experts quickly saw that it was a dummy because the firing lever was too short," the supplier told the GA on Tuesday afternoon.

The item was disposed of by emergency personnel. Witnesses are asked to contact police on 0228-150. The closure of Heerstrasse was lifted again at around 2.30 p.m.

