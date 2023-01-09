How food outlets are implementing the reusability mandate : Many restaurateurs have their own systems to avoid plastic waste

Anabelle Bugay-Matteo (l.) and Leo Matteo have been using reusable tableware in "Anabelle's Asialaden" in Rheinbach for a long time. Some ten per cent of the customers take advantage of the offer. Foto: Axel Vogel

Region Since 1 January, restaurants, cafés and food delivery services have been required to offer reusable packaging. Some have already long been doing so. Here's how it has worked out in practice so far.

Back in the day all you could get to take away was a bratwurst or a frankfurter with mustard - and it came in its own eatable "packaging" – a bread roll. Today, 770 tonnes of take-away packaging waste are produced in Germany every day, according to the consumer advice centre. In an attempt to combat waste, since the beginning of this year you should also be able to get your takeaways in reusable packaging. So what’s the situation like in the region?

To-go cups, packaging for currywurst, salads and pizza have long been part of everyday life, ending up in the rubbish and not infrequently in ditches or parks. During the lockdowns and 2G rules, many a restaurant kept its head above water with a take-away offer. Since 1 January, customers of restaurants, bistros, cafés and supermarkets can now demand reusable instead of disposable packaging.

In the pandemic, Gilbert’s in the Domkapitelhof Bad Honnef-Rhöndorf was already offering lunch to take away on the third day of lockdown. "It was and it remains very popular," says Angela Gilbert, who runs the traditional inn with her husband Rudy. In addition to the "normal" menu, there is a weekly menu for consumption in the restaurant or to go. Rudy Gilbert posts a video with the dish of the day on the internet. Customers have been asking for sustainable, recyclable packaging right from the start.

Deciding is easy, implementing is difficult

The Gilberts have been looking at different systems. "I would welcome a city-wide system, but that is difficult. Then consumers could drop off the containers at any participating restaurant - but what about the return system? Then there are the costs. Politicians are always quick with rules and regulations, but everything is difficult to implement," says Angela Gilbert. The Gilberts have bought their own reusable containers which are made of glass and have a plastic cap that clicks on. Rudy Gilbert complains that not one of the big manufacturers of recyclables makes things suitable for gastronomy: "Instead of making something square, they make everything round. "

At the Tapena Tapas Bar in Siegburg, service worker Maria Palma Campos (29) serves food in clay bowls. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Lukas Yiannakis is the owner of the bistro restaurant "Casbah" in Siegburg. For him, reusable packaging is not new: "We have been using the deposit-free reusable system 'Vytal' for several years now. The packaging is scanned, and customers can take it with them. When they return it, we scan it again. It's a very simple system," he says. "It costs us a few cents per dish, but it means we save the cost of disposable packaging. I think the regulation makes a lot of sense - and the technical possibilities are there."

Regular customers expect massive waste savings

The owner of the "Schlemmer Grill Hennef", Stephan Kuschinsky, has also tried deposit systems: "The systems are good, but the containers have the wrong shape for our dishes." Things like a schnitzel should look as appetising as take away as they do when eaten on the premises. So he has invested in his own matching reusable containers. "The guests bring them back rinsed and take the next meal in them or get their deposit back. Some of my customers are thrilled because they definitely end up saving a full rubbish bin a month."

The tapas bar "Tapeña" in Siegburg has been offering take-away food in return for deposits in clay bowls for over two years. Owner Andrés Da Costa: "They are sustainable and store the temperature long and evenly. In addition, the look provides a touch of Spain in the living room at home. After all, food should not only taste but also look good." There is no extra work in the kitchen, he says, as the clay bowls are also used in the restaurant. In addition, for a deposit, thermos boxes are available to transport the food.

So far interest is rather limited

Romeo Matteo of Anabelle's Asialaden in Rheinbach has been using reusable dishes for some time. "About ten per cent of our guests take advantage of the reusable offer," he says. Initially, he worked with the Rebowl system, where shops get reusable containers after paying a rental fee and for a monthly usage fee. Customers pay for the food plus the same rental fee per container. The dishes can be dropped off anywhere the system is in use. "Recently, however, we have had our own dishes with our logo on them," says Matteo. He says this is because of the high Rebowl usage fees of more than 100 euros per quarter. A disadvantage is that their own reusable system can only be returned in the Asian shop.

If the "Rheinbach without plastic waste" initiative has its way, there should be a standardised solution. "This would make it possible to return the reusable containers everywhere in Rheinbach," says Birgit Nagel from the initiative. The Schneider bakery chain with a branch in Swisttal has been using the "Cup to Go" system for coffee cups since December, also with a deposit. More reusable tableware is to be introduced soon, they say. Although every customer is offered the alternative to one-way, demand has been low so far, says employee Carina Sturm.

Costs are a concern for restaurateurs

Could this be because of the deposit costs of two euros per cup and 50 cents per lid? Nagel knows that the costs are also an issue with restaurateurs. Many would realise that something has to be done about plastic waste. "At the same time, they are concerned that due to the ongoing economic crises due to the pandemic, the rising cost of living and inflation, guests are not willing to pay up to ten euros deposit for reusable tableware," Nagel says. The initiative understands this but sees climate change as a priority. After all, the production of disposable tableware consumes resources.

Erika Verdes from the Da Miano pizzeria in Ahrweiler's old town is glad that paper packaging is not affected. "How else are you supposed to pack a hot pizza?" she says. She has also been using paper packaging for salads for years. Only the lid is made of plastic. She still lacks the imagination to think of solutions for moist salad dressings. She is in close contact with her supplier, who fortunately has no delivery problems. Since the reopening of the small shop and take-away in September 2021, 14 months after the flood, Verdes has noticed that more guests are taking advantage of what the restaurant has to offer. Perhaps it is because as yet, few tourists are back in town and more locals are taking advantage of the pizza, salad and drinks on offer in the restaurant instead of taking them home.

LAW CHANGE Exemption for small businesses On 1 January, an amendment to the Packaging Act came into force throughout Germany. Caterers, food delivery services and restaurants are now obliged to offer reusable containers as an alternative to disposable ones. Small businesses - with an area of up to 80 square metres including seating and recreation areas and with fewer than five employees – are only required to be able to fill containers customers have brought with them.

Original texts: By Ines Bresler, Roswitha Oschmann, Selina Stiegler and Raphaela Sabel