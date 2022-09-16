Educating and interacting against racism : The Intercultural Week 2022 starts today in Bonn

Bonn The Intercultural Week in Bonn begins on Friday under the motto #offengeht. For a fortnight, the Evangelische Migrations- und Flüchtlingsarbeit (Lutheran Migration and Refugee Office) is inviting people to various events.

Bonn is one of more than 500 German cities and municipalities participating in the nationwide campaign "Intercultural Week" 2022 (IKW). The initiators of the campaign are the German Bishops' Conference, the Lutheran Church in Germany and the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Church. This year's motto is #offengeht. The topic of refugees is a central aspect of many of the programme items.

The week officially kicks off on Sunday, 25 September in Heidelberg. In Bonn, the first events will take place from Friday, 16 September. Until 3 October, the Evangelische Mitgrations-und Flüchtlingsarbeit (EMFA) (Protestant Integration and Refugee Office) is offering a programme designed to provide an insight into many different cultures, the organisers say.

On Friday, 16 September, the IKW will open at 4 pm at the MIGRApolis House of Diversity (Brüdergasse 16-18, 53111 Bonn). Afterwards, refugees from Ukraine will present a musical and cultural programme. On the same evening, the Bahá'í Spiritual Council in Bonn will present its perspective on how racism can be overcome. It extends an invitation to exchange and prayer at the Bahá'í Forum Bonn (Wachsbleiche 26, 53111 Bonn) from 7 pm.

On Saturday, 17 September, a comparative study of Afghan and Ukrainian war refugees by Hossein Pur Khassalian will be presented at the MIGRApolis House of Diversity from 5.30 pm.

On Friday, 23 September, the Association of Binational Partnerships (Thomas-Mann-Str. 30, 53111 Bonn) invites you to various readings from multilingual children's books. From 3.30 p.m. a Turkish-German book will be read aloud and from 4.30 p.m. a Spanish-German book. Prior registration is necessary.

The IKW will conclude on Monday, 3 October, in the arcade courtyard of the university's main building. Bonn residents with a refugee biography will exchange views on democratic values in public from 3 p.m. onwards. The entire programme of the IKW is availabl at https://www.interkulturellewoche.de/2022/bonn

Original text: Anton Dieckhoff