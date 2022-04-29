“Dance into May” : Places in Bonn and the region where people will be dancing into May

Bonn Numerous parties and dance events will attract visitors for May Day celebrations once again in 2022 following a pandemic pause. We give an overview of where you can dance the night away into May in Bonn and the region.

May fires, also called witch fires in the past, were used to drive away evil spirits on Walpurgis Night. Once the fire had burned down, young couples jumped over it together. “Tanz in den Mai” (“Dance into May”) has survived as a celebrated tradition to this day. Although the past couple years have been slim on offerings due to the pandemic, this year many clubs will once again welcome partying people to dance into May. Here we give you an overview.

Harmonie Bonn

After a two year pause, "Rock in den Mai" goes into the next round in the Harmonie Bonn. DJ H2O-LEE's repertoire includes everything from the sixties to music from today.

Place: Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn

Time: from 8 p.m.

Price: advance purchase is 13.50 euros

Plan.B

80’s vs. 90’s is the name of the game on April 30 at Plan.B. Two DJs will play the best songs of the decades in a duel. Some of the music will be accompanied by original music videos projected on the wall.

Place: Theaterstrasse 22, 53111 Bonn

Time: from 9 p.m.

Price: 8 euros

Hotel Königshof

The “Dance into May” at the Ameron Hotel Königshof begins at 8 pm. The party and music begin along with the “After-Job-Season 2022” event on the Rhine terraces of the Hotel Königshof.

Location: Adenauerallee 9, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

Time: from 9 p.m.

Price: 16 euros including welcome drink, www.bonnticket.de

Tanzhaus Bonn

“Tanz in den Mai” starts at the Tanzhaus Bonn at 8:15 pm. After a two-year pause, there will be dance music again on four different dance floors - from classical ballroom dancing to Tango Argentino and music for all West Coast Swing dancers. There will also be live music with the Starlight Band.

Place: Gartenstrasse 102, 53225 Bonn

Time: from 8:30 p.m.

Price: tickets can be purchased in advance for 18.50 euros

Kasalla at the Rhein-Sieg-Forum

One should always keep a winning combination. That's what the Rhein-Sieg-Forum in Siegburg plans to do this year too, when the Cologne carnival band Kassalla perform once again. After the live concert, the party will continue with a DJ.

Place: Bachstrasse 1, 53721 Siegburg

Time: admission starts from 6 p.m., party starts at 8 p.m.

Price: 28 euros at www.bonnticket.de

Brückenforum: “Dance into May - Flashback”

The “Flashback Party” starts at 9 pm. The best of the 80’s & 90’s is what you will hear. DJ Mike L., Manu Pop and a video show will make for a great atmosphere at Brückenforum.

Place: Friedrich Breuer Str. 17, 53225 Bonn

Time: from 9 p.m., admission about one hour before the start of the event

Price: tickets can be purchased in advance for 10 euros at www.bonnticket.de

Euskirchen Casino: “Dance into May”

At the Euskirchen Casino there will once again be a “Dance into May” this year.

Place: Kaplan-Kellerman-Strasse 1, 53879 Euskirchen

Time: open from 7 p.m., starts at 8 p.m.

Price: cost in advance is 12 euros, at the box office 14 euros

“Gleis 8”

“Gleis 8” at Bonn's bus station will also host a May special with DJs Ben Dust and Main.

Location: Maximilianstrasse 8, 53111 Bonn, Germany

Time: from 11 p.m.

Price: tickets in advance including fees cost 14.83 euros

“Klangfabrik” at the TurmCenter Siegburg

The “Klangfabrik” in Siegburg invites you to the Over30 party on Walpurgis night. The theme: dance, celebrate, flirt. Musically speaking, it will feature a mix of pop classics, party hits. Top of the charts and rock classics - something for everyone.

Place: Am Turm 40, 53721 Siegburg

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: 10 euros

This is a listing of May parties in Bonn and the region, it does not claim to be an exhaustive list.