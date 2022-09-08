Public transport in Bonn and the region : VRS wants to increase ticket prices in two stages in 2023

If the VRS management has its way, public transport fares will rise next year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Cologne The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg (VRS) wants to increase the fares for bus and train tickets in two stages next year. The company's advisory board and the association's assembly have to decide on the price increase. What exactly is planned?

The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg (VRS) will propose to the tariff advisory board next Friday a tariff increase for the coming year in two stages. As far as the GA knows, the two managing directors Norbert Reinkober and Michael Vogel are currently making the rounds of the political groups to promote the cost increase. It is subject to the proviso that politicians at the federal or state level do not find a successor to the nine-euro ticket by next year.

Tariff increase in two stages

First, fares are to be increased by 3.5 per cent on 1 January. On 1 July, a further increase of 3.87 per cent would be planned. Theoretically, the price of a normal monthly ticket for the city of Bonn or Cologne (without a subscription), obtained via the apps of Bonn's public utility company or the VRS, would rise from 104.13 Euro at the beginning of the year to then 107.78 Euro and from the middle of the year to 111.95 Euro.

The VRS justifies the price increase with several factors. Due to the pandemic, the management expects fare revenues for the coming year to remain at a maximum of 80 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019. At the same time, the transport companies affiliated to the VRS assumed higher operating costs. The expected increase in these costs, for example due to higher energy prices, is between 13 and 17 per cent. In addition, collective bargaining for employees is pending with an uncertain outcome.

Initially, it is a proposal to be discussed by the collective bargaining council. The decision-making bodies are the VRS company advisory board and the politically appointed association assembly, which is to make a decision by the end of the month.