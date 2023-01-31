Incident in Wachtberg-Villiprott : Big dog drags off little Minni – both animals now missing

Not far from the village square in Villiprott, a poster is being used to search for Minni, who has been abducted. Photo: Maximilian Mühlens Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Wachtberg-Villiprott On Friday evening, a stray dog grabbed Minni by the scruff of the neck while she was out for a walk and dragged the animal away, complete with leash and collar. Since then, there has been no trace of either animal. A search has been unsuccessful so far.

The incident that is said to have happened on Friday evening in Villiprott could have been taken from a horror film - but, and this is confirmed by several sources, it is said to have happened exactly like that: A woman from Villiprott was walking with her little dog Minni in the area Zukunftsweg/Dorfplatz at around 6.30 pm on Friday evening. Suddenly, a large dog approached and grabbed Minni by the neck from behind and dragged her off - this is how the Wachtberg Animal Welfare Association described it on Facebook. Witnesses later described the animal that started the attack as a medium-sized, medium-brown dog with pointed ears. It was ownerless and roaming around the area.

Police could not find Minni either

When asked, the Bonn police confirmed the incident - there had been an operation. At around 8.24 p.m., a patrol arrived in Villiprott in Zukunftsweg to deal with the case, explained spokesman Simon Rott. The officers searched the area until shortly after 9 pm, but did not find Minni. Rott confirmed the account of the incident, including that it was a stray dog that allegedly attacked Minni. The officers had written a report, so that the incident was on record, but nothing could be done in terms of criminal law, the large dog was stray, and it could not be found, so that an owner could have been traced. However, the incident could later become an insurance case, the spokesperson added.

Wachtberg Animal Welfare Society called in a mantrailer

On Saturday morning, the Wachtberg Animal Protection Society became involved in the search. "We were now on the road for two days," said Beate Hinz from the association on Monday. There was no trace of Minni, but also of the big dog. In order to find just such a trace, the animal welfare association even called in the Mantrailing Company search dog centre from Siegburg. The specialists searched for Minni with four specially trained dogs, which are mainly trained to find traces of blood and sweat. As there were traces of blood on the village square, which also partly ran through Villiprott, the dogs were able to pick up a scent. However, the tracks were then lost in the fields directly behind the future path. During the search, the association could also rely on the help of numerous neighbours - but Minni was not found. Many witnesses were also questioned, so the chances that Minni survived the attack are slim. "There are witnesses who have said that the dog was no longer alive," says Hinz. She stresses that the association is looking for "relevant information", they do not want to "drive a cow through the village".

The collar and the leash have also disappeared

The municipality of Wachtberg has also been informed about the incident on Friday evening, as municipal spokeswoman Margrit Märtens explained. The information was received on Monday. An employee of the town hall immediately tried to make contacts in order to possibly find an owner for the large dog. The animal shelter in Remagen was also contacted to find out whether Minni had been handed over there. Early on Monday evening, an employee of the animal shelter told the GA that Minni had not yet been handed in there.

However, there is no trace not only of both dogs, and neither of the red collar and the red leash Minni had been wearing when she went for a walk. According to Beate Hinz, the Wachtberg Animal Welfare Association has never had such a case of a dog attacking another dog and dragging it away. On Monday evening, a team of volunteers set out again in Villiprott to look for Minni.

Any information on the case? Please call the Wachtberg Animal Protection Society on 0151/61 68 95 37.