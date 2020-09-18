Autumn school break in October : BISSV offers holiday camp for youth

BISSV will once again be offering an Autumn holiday camp for children ages 4 to 12. Foto: Bonn International School

Bonn Families who are not going away during the fall break may be looking for fun activities for their children. The Bonn International School Sports Association is once again offering a week-long camp open to all children, not only those who attend the school. Football and lots of other activities are offered, with an emphasis on fun.

Many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children occupied when the fall break comes in mid-October. The Bonn International School Sports Association (BISSV) is offering a holiday camp for youth from ages 4 to 12. It is open to all children within that age group, one does not have to be enrolled at Bonn International School to attend the camp.

A football program is offered for children in Grades 2 to 6, with a focus on ball skills, movement, coordination and teamwork, but above all fun. There is also a multi-activity camp for early learners through Grade 6. The daily schedule for this program includes sports, ball skills and creative activity sessions. Younger children have “scheduled free play/child care activities” in the afternoons and there is a “Kids-Klub” staff dedicated especially to the little ones.

Much of the activity takes place in the outdoor areas including the sports fields and the indoor sports halls are available as an alternative. The “Kids-Klub” also has its own rooms. Water is provided as well as a cooked meal for lunch.

The camp is one week, running from Monday, October 12 until Friday, October 16. The hours are 9 am until 3:30 pm. For those who are not members of BISSV, the cost is 270 euros plus a one-time 30 euro BISSV Camp insurance fee. BISSV members pay 240 euros.

Registration is currently open to all and is on a first come first served basis. There are 30 places for the football program and 30 places for the multi-activity program. For more information or to register online, please visit: https://www.bonn-is.de/bissv-autumn-camp-football-multi-activity.