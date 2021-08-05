"Rheingold" is the story of rapper Xatar : Extras wanted in Bonn for feature film by Fatih Akin

Director Fatih Akin is making a film about the rapper Xatar. Foto: Gregor Fischer

Bonn Director and Golden Globe winner Fatih Akin is filming the story of rapper Xatar for a film he is making called "Rheingold”. The gangster drama will soon be filmed in Bonn and the surrounding area, and extras and small role actors are now being sought.

Anyone who has ever wanted to appear in a feature film may now get the chance. For the new film by Fatih Akin, which will soon be shot in Bonn and the surrounding area, extras and actors who can take on small roles are being sought. The award-winning director is filming the gangster drama "Rheingold", the story of the rapper Xatar.

According to information from the agency Producer's Friend, they are looking for people to play extras in the film or take on small parts. Wanted are both males and females, all kinds of people, including those for example with a migration background such as Turkish, Albanian, Iraqi, Arabic, Iranian and Kurdish. Applicants do not need to have any experience; they are looking for people between the ages of 0 and 85. Filming will take place between September 14 and October 15 in Bonn and the surrounding area. Extras receive a daily fee of 150 euros, small role actors get between 150 and 500 euros, according to Producer's Friend. Anyone who is interested can register and apply online: Du möchtest Komparse werden?

The film "Rheingold" is based on Xatar's biography "Alles oder Nix" (“All or Nothing”), starring Emilio Sakraya. Xatar, alias Giwar Hajabi. who is also a music producer and entrepreneur, is one of Germany's most successful rappers. He came to Bonn in the mid-1980s and grew up here. In 2009, Xatar and his accomplices robbed a gold transporter. He was sentenced to several years in prison and released early in 2014.

Producer's Friend has already been responsible for numerous castings of extras and small part actors in film and television. Among their best-known film projects are the "Fack ju Göhte" trilogy, "Colognia Dignidad", "Snowden", "The Baader Meinholf Complex", "Wickie und die starken Männer" or currently "Der Boandlkramer und die ewige Liebe".