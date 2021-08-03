Heavy rains in Bad Godesberg : Fire department called to the Heiderhof 13 times

The Bonn Fire Department was dispatched to the Heiderhof 13 times as a result of the heavy rains. Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Heiderhof The Heiderhof area of Bad Godesberg was not left unscathed by the heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon: there were some wet basements. And the level of the Godesberger Bach - the small stream that flows through Bad Godesberg, rose slightly.

The heavy rain caused the Bonn Fire Department to be called out to the Heiderhof area of Bad Godesberg 13 times on Tuesday afternoon. In some places, so much rain had fallen that the sewage system could no longer take in the water and caused "damp cellars" - as the fire department command center confirmed in response to a query.

Area around Pappelweg especially affected

In some of the residents’ basements, the water stood a centimeter high in parts. The fire department made its way around to each of the homes affected, helping out the people who had put in emergency calls. Particularly affected was the area around the streets of Pappelweg, Kastanienweg and Ahornweg, according to the fire department.

The level of the Godesberger Bach had risen briefly due to the heavy rain, but then dropped again quickly.