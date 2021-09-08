Discussion about P&M : Hope for iconic Bad Godesberg beverage store

Thomas Görtz (l.) and his father Manfred want to continue their drink shop business - also at another location. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg After the support of many citizens for the preservation of the P&M beverage trade in Bad Godesberg something seems to be happening now. Even if the operators continues to plan with the closure, a move is still possible.

It's not every day that a planned store closure keeps regular customers busy for so long and with such a lasting effect. But in the case of the long-established P&M beverage store on Elsässer Strasse, that is the case. The operators are Manfred Görtz and his two sons Thomas and Markus. Furthermore, managing director Thomas Görtz says, almost daily customers express their solidarity and do not want to believe that their market, which enjoys a certain cult status, closes at the end of September.

Görtz has made a name for itself far beyond the borders of the federal city, especially with its selection on about 800 square metres for almost 35 years, with unusual beers from a wide variety of countries. In addition, the beverage trade is considered an expert address for good sparkling wine, spirits and wines. "But despite an immensely high demand for our range of products, especially last year, the signs still point to closure," says Thomas Görtz, "regardless of many rescue attempts from third parties." Most recently, the neighbouring freight forwarder Stefan Düren suggested an alternative location just around the corner. Also the Godesberger SPD district representative Uli Barth spoke with the city.

Dispute with the city council

The family business is planning to close in the autumn because it has still not reached a compromise in a dispute with the city of Bonn over fire safety regulations. At the heart of the dispute is a long unused truck passageway that Görtz used for storage but then had to vacate. The reason: Escape routes had to be created for the operation of a new Escape Room in the basement of the building. For Görtz, an absolute nuisance because this operation "was only approved after the fact." He now lacks the space.

He has missed a commitment by the city to find a solution in terms of fire protection, just as he has missed support in finding an alternative space. But that's not all: Görtz has also been at loggerheads with the landlord of his 800-square-metre commercial space for a long time.

From his point of view, the city's response to a proposal by forwarding agent Stefan Düren is also completely unsatisfactory. On his company's premises, which are only about 500 metres away from P&M as the crow flies, there is a former beverage market that could be used as an alternative site for the Görtz family. Düren, whose company is also the owner of the currently rented building, would also make this space available, which he has informed the city. . According to the archived building file, a beverage store had been approved there since 1988. "However, such a business has apparently not been located there for many years," the building regulations office wrote back in response on July 13.

No „Grandfathering“

And further it says from there: "One can refer no more to a building permission after the 'time model' developed by the jurisdiction, if an authorised use was permanently given up and the premises stood empty." Even in the third year after abandonment, he said, it could be assumed that the property situation was no longer open to reuse after such a long time. Therefore, there could no longer be any grandfathering for the use of the property at that time. Moreover, since the property is located in a development plan that would exclude centre - and local-supply assortments, a building permit for use as a beverage store "is out of the question“.

But Thomas Görtz doubts the correctness of this rejection by the city. In this regard, he refers to the relevant building file for the development area, which literally states: "Changes, expansions and renewal of existing food businesses are permitted as an exception." From his point of view, the city has discretionary powers.

However, Uli Barth, a member of the Bad Godesberg district council for the SPD, has a more differentiated view. Barth is also a regular customer, and he says, "P&M is a real flagship of the Godesberg retail trade." That's why he has also lobbied the city administration to preserve the beverage retailer. Especially since he thinks it's fortunate that there is a building in the immediate vicinity where the business can continue. "However, a change of use must be applied for, which the administration is struggling to approve: "Because it conflicts with Bonn's centre concept," he emphasizes.

Administration seeks a solution