Restaurant Guide : The blues bar "Zone" is located at the Stadthaus

Martin Linder has been serving up drinks at the blues bar “Zone” for nearly three decades. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn Bonn and the region has a great number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to many of them in this ongoing series. Today we take you to the “Zone".

“Zone”

Blues bar near the Stadthaus

Who runs the place?

Since March of 1994, it’s been Martin Linder.

Interior

An old school type pub with a dark wooden bar, seating areas with black leather upholstery, dim lighting and blues memorabilia. 30 seats.

Outdoor area

Terrace in front of the building has 16 seats.

Food on offer

Does not serve food.

Drinks menu

On tap: Flensburger Pils (0.3l) and Schumacher Alt (0.25l) 3.10 euros each. Bottled beers: Paulaner helles Hefe and Kristallweizen (0.5l) 4.80 euros each, Mühlen Kölsch (0.33l) 3.10 euros, Cocktail Hazmat (Havana Club, Cointreau, Batida de Coco, orange juice) 8.50 euros, 24 whisky varieties which vary with a focus on Scotch Single Malt Scotch Whisky, e.g. Glenlivet (4cl) 4.50 euros or Talisker Dark Storm and Arran Sherry Cask (4cl) each seven euros.

Specials

From time to time: pub quiz evenings and whisky tastings.

Clientele

Customers are typically 30 and older.

Philosophy of the pub

"Life is too short for bad drinks," says “Zone” host Martin Linder.

Opening hours

Daily from 8 pm, 7 days a week.

Address

Maxstr. 2a, 53111 Bonn city center (at the Stadthaus), www.zone-bonn.de.