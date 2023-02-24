Restaurant Guide : The blues bar "Zone" is located at the Stadthaus
Bonn Bonn and the region has a great number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to many of them in this ongoing series. Today we take you to the “Zone".
“Zone”
Blues bar near the Stadthaus
Who runs the place?
Since March of 1994, it’s been Martin Linder.
Interior
An old school type pub with a dark wooden bar, seating areas with black leather upholstery, dim lighting and blues memorabilia. 30 seats.
Outdoor area
Terrace in front of the building has 16 seats.
Food on offer
Does not serve food.
Drinks menu
On tap: Flensburger Pils (0.3l) and Schumacher Alt (0.25l) 3.10 euros each. Bottled beers: Paulaner helles Hefe and Kristallweizen (0.5l) 4.80 euros each, Mühlen Kölsch (0.33l) 3.10 euros, Cocktail Hazmat (Havana Club, Cointreau, Batida de Coco, orange juice) 8.50 euros, 24 whisky varieties which vary with a focus on Scotch Single Malt Scotch Whisky, e.g. Glenlivet (4cl) 4.50 euros or Talisker Dark Storm and Arran Sherry Cask (4cl) each seven euros.
Specials
From time to time: pub quiz evenings and whisky tastings.
Clientele
Customers are typically 30 and older.
Philosophy of the pub
"Life is too short for bad drinks," says “Zone” host Martin Linder.
Opening hours
Daily from 8 pm, 7 days a week.
Address
Maxstr. 2a, 53111 Bonn city center (at the Stadthaus), www.zone-bonn.de.
Contact info
Tel. (0228) 69 57 57.