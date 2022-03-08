Violent attack in Bonn-Beuel : 34-year-old arrested after killing man in Limperich

A policewoman collecting evidence at the crime scene in Beuel-Limperich. Photo: Rajkumar Mukherjee Foto: Rajkumar Mukherjee

Bonn After the violent death of a 58-year-old man in Bonn-Limperich on Friday morning, police have now arrested a 34-year-old man. The suspect is no stranger to the police.

A 34-year-old man is suspected of killing a 58-year-old man in Bonn-Limperich on Friday morning. Witnesses observed an altercation between two men at around 5.30 a.m. and alerted the police and emergency services. The arriving officers found the 58-year-old man lying on Kreuzherrenstraße in front of a drinks market, bleeding profusely. He died of his injuries a short time later despite treatment by an emergency doctor. The police assume that he was attacked with a knife.

As the investigators announced on Monday, the 34-year-old was arrested on Saturday evening under suspicion of the crime. Homicide investigators also searched his flat on Saturday evening. The suspect was already known to the police in the area of violent crime and for violations of the narcotics law. On Sunday afternoon, the man was brought before a magistrate, who issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of manslaughter. Investigations against the man and into the background of the crime are continuing.

At the request of the GA, Sebastian Buß, spokesman for the Bonn public prosecutor's office, said on Monday that the suspect was a resident of Bonn. He also said that the 34-year-old had commented on the accusation. "However, he denies the crime and says he has nothing to do with it," Buß added. Buß did not give any further details, referring to the current investigations. For example, on the question of whether the suspect knew the deceased. In order to gather evidence, investigators usually analyse further data, for example from mobile phones.

Original text: Rajkumar Mukherjee and Sebastian Fink