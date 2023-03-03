Renovations in Bonn : Beethovenhalle outdoor facilities much more expensive than planned

The parking lot of the Beethovenhalle can be seen in the foreground of this aerial view. The city is looking into whether the number of parking spaces can be reduced. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

8.7 million euros have now been earmarked for the outdoor facilities of the Beethovenhalle, which are under historical monument protection. For a long time, the Municipal Building Management thought that the canals under the parking lot had been renovated in the 1990’s. But that was a mistake.

The city of Bonn will have to invest significantly more in the outdoor facilities of the Beethovenhalle than was previously known. This follows the renovation of the building itself. Projected costs for the parking lot and the green spaces, which like the building are also under historical protection orders, are now 8.7 million euros.

Originally, the city council wanted the outdoor facilities to be renovated only to the extent that the city would be able to fulfill its obligation to ensure traffic safety - according to the city administration, this alone would cost around 6.4 million euros. But now the council members are to rescind this resolution from 2015 and approve further costs.

Tree roots pushing up the pavement

According to the Bonn Municipal Building Management (SGB), this is mainly due to the fact that the drainage channels under the parking lot, which were installed in 1958, are in poor condition. For a long time, the SGB believed that the drainage system had already been renewed when the Beethovenhalle was renovated in the 1990's. But that turned out to be a mistake, as SGB employee Constanze Falke recently reported to the advisory board. This means that about two-thirds of the parking lot area, which has been used for years for construction site logistics, will have to be torn up. Efficient drainage is important in order to be prepared for heavy rain.

As well, the tree roots have pushed up so much over the decades that the pavement is damaged in many places. The parking lot is to be rebuilt from the end of 2024 - the currently planned completion date for the Beethovenhalle - with more green spaces and more trees than before. The city administration is also looking into whether the number of parking spaces could be reduced. Concrete plans for the parking lot can only be commissioned after a new council resolution for the additional 2.3 million euros required. The politically appointed project advisory board has already signaled its approval.

The Beethovenhalle is located not far from the legionary camp from the Roman period in Bonn. However, no finds from that era are expected during the upcoming work, Falke said. "We're not going deep enough into the ground for that." The hall and outdoor facility are built on the rubble of an old hospital - which famously led to problems at the site because of insufficient test drilling before construction began. Unexpected voids had to be structurally fixed before building could commence.

The total costs also include the refurbishment of the remaining outdoor facilities, including the foyer garden, where pavers are to be renewed, walls and steps restored and the fountain restored. The hall surroundings were designed by the garden architect Heinrich Raderschall. In 2014, the Lower Monument Authority, in consultation with the Rhineland State Office for the Preservation of Monuments, placed it under protection - right down to the edge of the Rhine. The city must comply with both monument protection and copyrights when redesigning. With Falke, for years the representative of the current copyright holders of the Beethovenhalle, it has brought an expert into the ranks of the SGB. As things stand right now, the Beethovenhalle is scheduled to be handed over to the Beethoven Orchestra and other tenants in December of 2025. The total cost is projected at 221.6 million euros.