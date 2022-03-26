Study on parking demand in Bonn districts : Parking management not necessary in Hochkreuz and Plittersdorf for now

The expert office can also imagine parking space management in parts of Kennedyallee in the future. Foto: Axel Vogel

Hochkreuz/Plittersdorf. What is the parking situation in Hochkreuz and Plittersdorf, including Kennedyallee? An engineering firm from Düsseldorf, together with the city administration, presented the results of a year-long study.

How will parking in Plittersdorf and Hochkreuz develop in the coming years? Above all, will it soon cost money to park in those areas? These and many other questions were the focus of a digital citizens' information event held by the city administration on Thursday evening. Manuel Dominitz from the Düsseldorf-based engineering firm Runge IVP presented the results of a year-long analysis. The facts and figures are based on data collected in the years 2016 and 2019.

"Heterogeneous area" in Hochkreuz and Plittersdorf

The area examined extends from Heinemannstrasse in the north to Gotenstrasse in the south and from Godesberger Allee to the Rhine. In the north, the area is primarily dominated by federal agencies and other offices, the middle area consists of housing, research and scientific institutions and other offices, and the southern area is primarily residential. A "heterogeneous area," as Dominitz described it.

There are around 3,650 parking spaces on public streets and nearly 2,350 private parking spaces. In total, there are around 3,550 registered vehicles in this area. Almost all of the parking spaces in public areas are not managed in any way, which means that people can park there without time restrictions and free of charge. In some places, drivers are required to display a parking disc.

Usage varies in the streets

The current system appears to work well until now. "Currently, we are not recommending any parking management in the area," Dominitz said during the evening. A statement he repeated several times. He said that parking demand varied widely in the area of study. A result that was not very surprising, as the expert said, because the area is very mixed. However, this does not mean that there are not problems on some streets. One resident said there were problems on Langer Grabenweg. Runge IVP sees a need for action in the vicinity of Ferdinand-Lassalle-Strasse and Mildred-Scheel-Strasse - where the burden on residents is great.

Using some streets as examples, he showed when parking pressure is particularly high and, above all, who parks there and for how long. In the area "Heinemannstrasse/Mildred-Scheel-Strasse/Ludwig-Erhard-Allee", two thirds of the parking spaces along the streets are used by employees, according to the survey. The utilization rate is 100 percent, and in some cases even higher. From the evening hours into the early morning, the parking spaces there are 80 percent free. The situation is different between Leonardusstrasse and Plittersdorfer Strasse. During the day, the parking spaces there are only about half full, in the afternoon they fill up, and at night they are sometimes completely full - almost exclusively residents park there. The situation is more differentiated in the transition area between Plittersdorf and Hochkreuz. There, employees and residents "balance each other out" throughout the day.

People often park on sidewalks

Dominitz saw shortcomings in the narrow street spaces and sidewalks, which can lead to "conflicts between different road users." Sidewalks are also used as parking spaces without permission, which "severely restricts" them (for pedestrians). In addition, there are issues with resident parking spaces and in the control and punishment of violations, he said. To remedy the problem, a reorganization of "sidewalk" parking would be necessary, as well as the promotion of alternative forms of mobility (for example, car sharing). He also called for "more frequent monitoring and more consistent punishment of violations."

At the presentation, it became clear that parking management in Plittersdorf/Hochkreuz could be a possible in the future. It is currently not necessary, but the parking pressure could increase due to plans in the federal quarters and two large construction projects in Plittersdorf (BSI new building and Jackie K.). "Parking management is only one component of the parking concept," said Manuel Mayer of the city planning office, responsible for traffic planning in the districts. He also said that they are still in an "early stage of the process." He said it does not mean that parking management will automatically be introduced in areas that are proposed.

Parking management mainly considered in Hochkreuz

The engineering office and the administration can imagine parking management above all in large parts of Hochkreuz. The area includes the perimeter of Heinemannstrasse, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Mittelstrasse, parts of Kennedyallee, Donatusstrasse, Gotenstrase and Godesberger Allee as a boundary to the west. There, a paid system through parking ticket machines could be introduced, but residents would be exempt. Resident parking requires a special permit, which currently costs 30 euros a year in Bonn. This fee is to be increased sharply. In addition, a distinction would be made between parking spaces only to be used by residents with a parking permit, and paid parking spaces which would be exempt from parking fees and the maximum parking time for those who have a resident's parking permit.

Criticism of old data from 2016 and 2019

About 80 residents participated in the digital event. There was some criticism expressed because the data was in part already six years old and was collected primarily before the Covid pandemic - when people were not yet working from home, which "distorts the picture", it was said.