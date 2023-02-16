Wachtberg reminds people about the rules : This is why dogs must be on a leash even while out in nature

Dog owners out walking in Wachtberg are asked to follow the rules. Foto: Axel Vogel

Wachtberg Spring-like temperatures attract more dog owners and their dogs out into nature. At the same time, breeding season will soon begin. Staff from the Wachtberg public order office notice time and again that dogs are running free, and they don’t run back when called.

"There's nothing out here, and the dog just wants to run free," is the response employees of the Wachtberg public order office receive from dog owners whose four-legged friends roam through the bushes and don’t come back when called. What the dog owners do not see: Forest animals are beginning now to prepare their breeding places. One has to be considerate of nature. The town of Wachtberg is reminding people once again about the rules.

According to the head of the public order service, Markus von Wirtz, this reminder has nothing to do with the dog Minnie, who is said to have been carried off by a free-roaming dog at the beginning of February and whose disappearance has not yet been clarified. "The weather is getting nicer and dog owners are again seeking out paths in the forest and countryside. At the same time, it’s the season for young animals. There are more encounters," says von Wirtz. The biggest problem, he says, is free-roaming dogs that can't be called off. "My dog doesn’t do anything," his staff often hear. As a rule, they appeal to people's understanding. But if the dog takes chase, the town takes action and files a charge.

So that it does not come to that point, the following rules apply: "We ask you to support and observe the rules, so that our many efforts for more environmental protection and safety in the municipality of Wachtberg pay off and make it easier for you, your dog and all fellow citizens to live together," says the Wachberg municipal administration.

Dogs are to be kept, led and supervised in such a way that they present no danger for life or health of humans or animals, communicates the administration. Dogs may not be taken to children's playgrounds or sunbathing areas.

Dogs must be kept on a leash: Within built-up areas, dogs must be kept on a leash on public roads, sidewalks and in public squares. They are also not allowed to run free in green and recreational areas. Outside of built-up areas/towns, dogs may be off-leash on public paths. In Wachtberg, however, dogs must be kept on a leash in the designated nature reserves Rodderberg, Dächelsberg/Ließemer Berg and Kottenforst. In the forest, dogs must be kept on a leash away from public forest paths to protect game.

Dog excrement: Time and again, the Wachtberg town hall receives complaints about dog excrement on sidewalks and in front yards. In any case, the dog's droppings must be removed immediately. Even away from the town, not all places are safe for dog excrement, for example if animal fodder or food are grown there. Dog excrement can transmit parasites to cattle.

In Wachtberg, the problem with dog excrement is "totally extreme," says local farmer Michael Hüllen. "In Bonn, there is a leash requirement. People from the outlying areas come to us with their dogs in their cars." Many are unaware of the damage droppings do to grassland, he adds. "The cow can lose her calf," Hüllen clarifies. He also observes that the dog dropping bags are not disposed of properly, but are simply tossed away and adds that there are always people who do not cooperate. However, he hopes that as many dog owners as possible will be considerate when out walking in nature so that their dogs do not pollute agricultural areas.