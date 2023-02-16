Police investigates : Fraudsters take over 30,000 Euro from senior citizen in Beuel

A senior citizen from Vilich was the victim of a „shock call“ on Tuesday. Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bonn-Vilich A 76-year-old woman from Bonn-Vilich has been robbed of money and jewellery worth tens of thousands of Euro by telephone scammers. The police are looking for a suspect and are asking for information.

Telephone fraudsters robbed a 76-year-old woman from Bonn-Vilich of her savings with a shock call on Tuesday. At around 11.45 a.m., the senior citizen received a call on her landline from an as yet unknown woman who claimed to be the victim's daughter and seriously ill. This was reported by the police on Wednesday. According to the caller, the daughter needed two injections of a medicine, which was life-saving for her, but very expensive. A supposed doctor then intervened in the telephone conversation and asked the elderly lady about her financial situation.

The shocked senior citizen then agreed to hand over about 30,000 Euro and numerous pieces of high-value jewellery to a woman she did not know. At around 1 p.m., the money was handed over in front of the 76-year-old's house to a woman of about 35 years of age with black hair.

The son of the victim reported the incident to the police in the afternoon after he had been informed by his mother.

As the investigations so far have not led to the arrest of the perpetrators, the police are now asking for information and looking for witnesses of the money transfer. They should call the investigators on 0228/150.

Against this background, the police warn against this scam: anyone who receives such a call should not give any information about their financial situation on the phone and should never hand over valuables to unknown persons. Further preventive measures to avoid fraud can be obtained from the responsible office by calling 0228/157676 or seniorenberatung.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.