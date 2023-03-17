New swimming pool regulation: Topless swimming permitted starting in April

Info

Forerunner: Besides Göttingen, Siegen was one of the first cities in Germany to allow topless swimming. The city council decided in June of 2022 that all visitors regardless of gender could swim topless in the five municipal swimming pools.

Reactions: "Almost no use was made” of the new rule permitting all genders to go topless, said a city spokeswoman when asked by the German press agency in October of 2022. At the two outdoor swimming pools, the spokeswoman reported that maybe just one person was seen topless sunbathing. And in the water - both at the outdoor pools and the indoor pools - no one had taken advantage of the new regulation. There was obviously no need - or no need yet. On the other hand, the municipality had received "a large number of complaints, insults, threats by e-mail, letters and phone calls”.