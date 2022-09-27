Corner of Pariser Straße/ Dubliner Straße closed for longer : Pariser Straße in Bonn subsides after water pipe bursts

The roadworks after the water pipe burst on Pariser Straße. Photo: Axel Vogel Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn On Monday morning, a pipe broke under Pariser Straße in Bonn, resulting in the street sinking. The road has been closed in the direction of Bonn city centre and repairs will take some time.

A major pipe burst on Monday morning at the intersection of Pariser Straße and Dubliner Straße in Auerberg. Apparently, a section of the road and pavement sank and a traffic light pole and a street sign were toppled. The Bonn public utility company (SWB) says that a water main is affected, which is already being repaired by BonnNetz and the work is expected to take about two weeks. According to SWB, the lane in the direction of An der Josefshöhe will be closed for the repair work, starting at the Pariser Straße/Reykjavikstraße junction.

According to SWB, the affected houses should have their water supply restored as early as Monday. A diversion for bus and individual traffic has been set up, according to the company. The one-way street regulation for residents has been lifted in the area of the Pariser Straße/Reykjavikstraße intersection up to the construction site.

The buses of route 604 in the direction of Ückesdorf will continue straight ahead from the bus stop "Allensteiner Straße" via Kölnstraße to the bus stop "Josephinum" and continue on the route, SWB added. Traffic in the direction of Hersel is not affected. The stops "Kopenhagener Straße" and "Insterburger Straße" in the direction of Ückesdorf would be relocated to the stop "Insterburger Straße" of line 605 on Kölnstraße; in addition, the stop "Auerberger Mitte" in the direction of Ückesdorf would be relocated to the stop "Nordfriedhof" on Kölnstraße and the stop "An der Josefshöhe" in the direction of Ückesdorf to the stop "Josephinum".