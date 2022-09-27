Vaccinating against Covid : Questions and answers about the BA.5 vaccine

A syringe is drawn up with the Comirnaty vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, which has been adapted to the Omicron variant. Photo: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Düsseldorf You can now get your flu and Covid shots at the same time at doctors' offices, and from October also in pharmacies. Here are questions and answers about the new vaccine.

It is not only Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) who has caught it. The number of Covid infections is increasing nationwide: the incidence of the Coronavirus has risen to 309, according to a report by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday. The previous week, the figure had been 258. The new vaccination campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia started just in time.

Which vaccine is available?

You are free to choose between all vaccines in doctors' surgeries and vaccination centres. The vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant BA.1 has been available for order for several weeks "and after initial difficulties is now arriving in the doctors' surgeries", the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV) North Rhine announced. "The vaccine against variant BA.5 is also already being delivered to pharmacies and doctors' practices and can be administered," said Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association.

How big is the rush?

Although there is a renewed increase in vaccinations, there is not a run on the practices, according to the KV. Preis thinks this will change: "I expect the demand for vaccinations to increase after the autumn holidays. We have a recommendation from the Standing Commission on Vaccination (Stiko), and the infection figures are rising, as many are experiencing in their personal lives." A lot of people had also been waiting for the BA.5 vaccine. "The danger of being hit by a new Coronavirus wave is great: life is back indoors, we're going into winter with high infection numbers, and we have barely any protection rules left."

What vaccines are available at the vaccination centres?

Both the vaccines adapted to BA.1 and BA.4/5 are now available through the pharmacy system and may be used by the vaccination centres of the districts and independent cities, the NRW Ministry of Health explained.

Is there enough vaccine?

Yes. In September alone, about 800,000 doses of BA.1 vaccine and 860,000 doses of BA.4/5 vaccine are expected to arrive in North Rhine-Westphalia, the ministry said. Nationwide, about 70 million doses of BA.4/5 vaccine should be available for autumn and winter.

Do the vaccines also help against the new virus variant BA 2.75.2?

The BA.5 variant is now predominant, as the RKI data show. But researchers are concerned that the BA 2.75.2 sub-variant is also on its way. "The vaccines adapted to the Omicron variants tend to be effective against the new virus variant BA 2.75.2 as well: Basically, every vaccination is good at training the immune system to prevent a severe or even fatal course," pharmacist Preis reassures. Infections, on the other hand, can often not be stopped. Immunologists point out that the mutations so far have always taken place in one half of the spike protein, so the other half continues to be recognised by the immune defence.

Can you get vaccinated against Covid and influenza at the same time?

"You can be vaccinated against Covid and influenza in one appointment - one injection in one arm, the other in the other," says Preis. This can be done in doctors' surgeries, but also in pharmacies - and from now on for all those with statutory health insurance. "After lengthy negotiations, the German Pharmacists' Association and the umbrella organisation of the statutory health insurance funds agreed on Monday on the modalities for carrying out flu vaccinations in pharmacies," says Preis. The corresponding contract text should now be adapted quickly. "So, from October, flu vaccinations in pharmacies will be possible for insured persons from all statutory health insurance funds and also privately insured persons," said the head of the association.

Who should get vaccinated?

Stiko recommends that everyone over the age of twelve should be vaccinated three times. For the following groups, the Stiko advises a fourth vaccination: everyone aged 60 and over, residents and staff in nursing homes, medical staff, people with immune deficiencies or increased risk of severe courses from the age of five. Elderly people who have already had four vaccinations can also be vaccinated a fifth time after consulting their doctor.