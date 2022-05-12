Showman from Beuel : Roland Barth builds the world's largest transportable tier carousel

Roland Barth stands on the Pützchener Marktwiesen in front of the poster "We'll be back" Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

„The Grand Carousel" will not celebrate its world premiere at Pützchen's market in September, but probably at Bonn's Christmas market in November. Showman Roland Barth is having the world's largest transportable multi-storey carousel built near Verona.

Two years of crisis lie behind the young entrepreneur Roland Barth. The showman has survived the economic downturn triggered by the Corona pandemic, but the company balance sheet has given him some sleepless nights. Now he wants to get going again in the fairground business. The man from Beuel has commissioned a new ride in Italy that will celebrate its premiere at the Bonn Christmas Market in November.

The new ride is called "The Grand Carousel". The promising name is backed up by these figures: 14 metres high, twelve metres in diameter and 60 seats on two levels. "This ride is the largest transportable tier carousel in the world," says the 28-year-old proudly. Passengers reach the second floor via a curved staircase that rotates along with the carousel ride.

Barth has had the idea for this world first in his heart for more than two years. Shortly before her death in 2021, grandmother Gerti Kipp encouraged her grandson to launch this project. This type of ride has a tradition in the Kipp family of showmen: great-grandfather Albert Kipp went from fair to fair in 1925 with a predecessor model.

According to Roland Barth, the talks with the banks were difficult: "If you hardly generate any income due to the pandemic and have to pay off other loans at the same time, the banks are rather critical of new investments.

City of Bonn signals interest

After the City of Bonn expressed interest in the ride for the 2022 Christmas Market, the fourth attempt at a bank was successful. "I am very happy that I, as a local showman, can celebrate the premiere of my new ride in Bonn. It will certainly be a very special attraction for visitors to the Christmas market," said Roland Barth at a meeting with the General-Anzeiger.

In his search for an experienced steel constructor, Barth found what he was looking for in Italy. "There are not many companies that make such rarities," the showman reports. The Lamborghini company - not to be confused with the builder of Italian luxury cars of the same name - is such a company. The workshop, which has its home between Lake Garda and Verona, has already started construction and promised a firm delivery date. On 31 October this year, "The Grand Carousel" will start its journey to Bonn.

Horses have become rare for city children

Anyone who wants to take a ride on the carousel has to take a seat on a replica horse. "This doesn't directly have anything to do with a nostalgic ride. I decided on the horse equipment because unfortunately city children rarely come into contact with horses any more," Barth explains.

In future, the ride will also be seen at funfairs. A guest performance at Pützchens Markt is also conceivable for Barth: "But a guest performance makes more sense at smaller fairs, Christmas markets and city festivals because it will attract more attention there," says Roland Barth.

Asked whether Barth will be at Pützchens Markt this year, the young showman replied: "Of course. I'll be coming to Pützchen with my roller coaster 'Fire and Ice' in September." His big ride is fully scheduled again this season. Last year, the Tüv inspection failed because of a small drive defect, but it has been repaired in the meantime (the GA reported). The first pitch was in April in Münster at the „Frühjahrssend".

"We feel the upswing in our industry. People want to visit a funfair again. We clearly felt that in Beuel at the Osterkirmes. After the past two years, this is balm for our showmen's souls," Barth emphasises.

Germany's youngest roller coaster owner

The pandemic break was very difficult for Barth and his colleagues. "The bridging aid from the federal government helped us a lot. But that was just enough to cover the operating costs. There was nothing left over for private life." Roland Barth bridged this phase by driving lorries for a haulage company. He also got by with an ice cream stand and by renting out his truck-mounted crane. "I had to come up with something because I have operating debts. I bought and financed my big ride in 2015. I was Germany's youngest roller coaster owner at the time," says Barth.

The showman is also active in his professional association. Behind uncle Peter Barth, he is the second chairman of the Bonn Showmen's Association with its almost 100 members. In January 2023, Roland Barth wants to run for the post of federal expert advisor for fairground rides at the delegates' conference of the German Showmen's Association (DSB) in Kassel.

And finally, Barth also answered the question why his new carousel has a name in English: "I also want to operate the ride in places abroad. And then an English name is better for recognition value." Original text: Holger Willcke Translation Mareike Graepel