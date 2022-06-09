Cash boxes stolen : Search after burglary in Troisdorf bowling centre

Police are asking for information after an ATM was broken into. (Symbol photo) Foto: dpa/Friso Gentsch

Troisdorf At the end of May, unknown persons broke into a bowling centre in Troisdorf and stole money. Now the police are looking for the perpetrators with pictures from a surveillance camera and are asking for tipoffs.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

After the burglary of a bowling centre in Troisdorf, police have now released photos of the suspects. On Monday, 30 May, unknown persons broke into the centre and emptied two cash boxes. According to the police, it is not known how much money the perpetrators got away with.

According to current information, the investigators assume that at least three suspects were involved. They allegedly drove a dark-coloured station wagon to the industrial area on Sunday evening at around 11.25 pm. They parked the vehicle in the rear corner diagonally opposite the car park of a restaurant on Junkersring, near a parcel machine. From there, they repeatedly searched the crime scene with bags and tools from 0.10 a.m. onwards.

In order to get to the ATM, the perpetrators first broke into the bowling centre on Heinkelstraße at around 4 am. They made a break-through through a wall, which allowed them to get to the ATM. According to initial investigations, the police assume that the perpetrators cut open the ATM with an angle grinder.

After triggering the alarm, they fled to the station wagon and apparently drove away in the direction of the motorway 59, exit Troisdorf-Spich. The three suspects were recorded by a surveillance camera. By court order, the police have now published the photos of the persons for tracing purposes.

One of the men had a strong build, wore a black cap, dark jacket, beige trousers, dark shoes and a light blue surgical mask. The second suspect, of slim build, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with light-coloured appliqué on the front, dark trousers and trainers. The third suspect was also of slim build and was wearing a black cap, dark jacket, dark trousers, trainers and a light blue surgical mask.

The police are urgently looking for witnesses who were in the Spich industrial estate on the night of the crime. Any information can be obtained by calling 02241/5413221.