Asparagus season in Bonn These restaurants in and around Bonn have asparagus on the menu

Bonn/Region · The asparagus season has begun. Restaurants in and around Bonn have at long last put the popular sticks back on the menu. Our overview shows you which restaurants offer asparagus.

Many restaurants in and around Bonn offer delicious asparagus dishes.

Foto:  Franziska Gabbert

Kleine Beethovenhalle

From Thursday to Sunday, the Kleine Beethovenhalle offers changing meals to take away or eat in the restaurant. Currently, asparagus is mainly found on the menu as a side dish to the main courses, for example, alongside truffle ravioli and rib-eye steak.

Haus am Rhein

At Haus am Rhein dishes include a pound of fresh asparagus spears with potatoes and hollandaise sauce, green and white asparagus with veal escalope or homemade asparagus cream soup. Guests can choose between melted butter, hollandaise sauce or wild garlic hollandaise for all asparagus dishes.

  • Address: Elsa-Brändström-Strasse 74, 53227 Bonn
  • Contact: 0228 465307, info@haus-am-rhein.de
  • Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Website: www.haus-am-rhein.de

Gasthaus im Stiefel

As cream soup with shrimps or the classic with hollandaise sauce and buttered potatoes: asparagus is also served at the Gasthaus im Stiefel. The main course can be rounded off with a pork or veal escalope.

Maternus

The Maternus restaurant has been serving traditional German cuisine for over 90 years. Whether with pasta or potatoes, asparagus lovers will find what they are looking for here. The green and white spears can also be enjoyed as a soup. Guests can order ham, schnitzel, salmon fillet or rump steak to go with the asparagus and potatoes.

Schumann's

Schumann's restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt offers Bornheimer asparagus during the season. The popular spears are served with cannelloni from Cime di Rapa.

Rheinaue Park Restaurant

The Rheinaue Park Restaurant offers fresh asparagus spears with a choice of ham, escalope, potatoes or saddle of beef. Guests can also enjoy asparagus as a ragout, soup or in a salad.

  • Address: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
  • Contact: 0228 465307, info@haus-am-rhein.de
  • Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 12 noon to 6 p.m.
  • Website: www.rheinaue.de

Steinheuer's "Zur alten Post" Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler

The Michelin-starred restaurant offers two different menus, which guests can order as four-, five- or six-course meals. During the asparagus season, the vegetable is of course not to be missed on the set menus.

Köhlz Bornheim

The Köhlz family restaurant has been in Bornheim since 1919. At asparagus time, the restaurant offers the vegetable classically with sauce and potatoes - but also with rump steak, schnitzel variations, dorade fillets or pasta.

  • Address: Martinstr. 63, 53332 Bornheim-Merten
  • Contact: 02227 4170, info@koehlz.de
  • Opening hours: Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Website: www.koehlz.de

Chaka's Bornheim

The Bornheim restaurant Chaka's also has an extensive asparagus menu. The vegetable is served with a choice of buttered potatoes, ham, chicken breast, rump steak or schnitzel. All asparagus dishes include 300 grams of the vegetable and can be delivered to the customer's home.

  • Address: Beethovenstr. 26, 53332 Bornheim
  • Contact: 02227 82707
  • Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 5.30 p.m.
  • Website: www.chakas-restaurant.de

Wine house on the Rhine in Niederdollendorf

This is a listing which does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a restaurant missing? Send us an email at online@ga.de.

