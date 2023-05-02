Asparagus season in Bonn These restaurants in and around Bonn have asparagus on the menu
Bonn/Region · The asparagus season has begun. Restaurants in and around Bonn have at long last put the popular sticks back on the menu. Our overview shows you which restaurants offer asparagus.
Kleine Beethovenhalle
From Thursday to Sunday, the Kleine Beethovenhalle offers changing meals to take away or eat in the restaurant. Currently, asparagus is mainly found on the menu as a side dish to the main courses, for example, alongside truffle ravioli and rib-eye steak.
- Address: Muffendorfer Hauptstraße 22, 53177 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 36996170, info@kleine-beethovenhalle.de
- Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Website: www.kleine-beethovenhalle.de
Haus am Rhein
At Haus am Rhein dishes include a pound of fresh asparagus spears with potatoes and hollandaise sauce, green and white asparagus with veal escalope or homemade asparagus cream soup. Guests can choose between melted butter, hollandaise sauce or wild garlic hollandaise for all asparagus dishes.
- Address: Elsa-Brändström-Strasse 74, 53227 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 465307, info@haus-am-rhein.de
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Website: www.haus-am-rhein.de
Gasthaus im Stiefel
As cream soup with shrimps or the classic with hollandaise sauce and buttered potatoes: asparagus is also served at the Gasthaus im Stiefel. The main course can be rounded off with a pork or veal escalope.
- Address: Bonngasse 30, 53111 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 696596, info@gasthausimstiefel.de
- Opening hours: daily from 12 noon
- Website: www.gasthausimstiefel.de
Maternus
The Maternus restaurant has been serving traditional German cuisine for over 90 years. Whether with pasta or potatoes, asparagus lovers will find what they are looking for here. The green and white spears can also be enjoyed as a soup. Guests can order ham, schnitzel, salmon fillet or rump steak to go with the asparagus and potatoes.
- Address: Löbestraße 3, 53173 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 362851, info@restaurant-maternus.de
- Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 5 p.m. (kitchen until 10 p.m.)
- Website: www.restaurant-maternus.de
Schumann's
Schumann's restaurant in Bonn's Südstadt offers Bornheimer asparagus during the season. The popular spears are served with cannelloni from Cime di Rapa.
- Address: Weberstraße 43, 53113 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 222 358, mail@schumanns-restaurant.de
- Opening hours: daily 12 noon to 11 p.m.
- Website: www.schumanns-restaurant.de
Rheinaue Park Restaurant
The Rheinaue Park Restaurant offers fresh asparagus spears with a choice of ham, escalope, potatoes or saddle of beef. Guests can also enjoy asparagus as a ragout, soup or in a salad.
- Address: Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn
- Contact: 0228 465307, info@haus-am-rhein.de
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 12 noon to 6 p.m.
- Website: www.rheinaue.de
Steinheuer's "Zur alten Post" Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
The Michelin-starred restaurant offers two different menus, which guests can order as four-, five- or six-course meals. During the asparagus season, the vegetable is of course not to be missed on the set menus.
- Address: Landskroner Str. 110, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
- Contact: 02641 94860, info@steinheuers.de
- Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., Sunday also 12 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.
- Website: https://www.steinheuers.de/
Köhlz Bornheim
The Köhlz family restaurant has been in Bornheim since 1919. At asparagus time, the restaurant offers the vegetable classically with sauce and potatoes - but also with rump steak, schnitzel variations, dorade fillets or pasta.
- Address: Martinstr. 63, 53332 Bornheim-Merten
- Contact: 02227 4170, info@koehlz.de
- Opening hours: Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Website: www.koehlz.de
Chaka's Bornheim
The Bornheim restaurant Chaka's also has an extensive asparagus menu. The vegetable is served with a choice of buttered potatoes, ham, chicken breast, rump steak or schnitzel. All asparagus dishes include 300 grams of the vegetable and can be delivered to the customer's home.
- Address: Beethovenstr. 26, 53332 Bornheim
- Contact: 02227 82707
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 5.30 p.m.
- Website: www.chakas-restaurant.de
Wine house on the Rhine in Niederdollendorf
- Address: Rheinufer 100, 53639 Königswinter
- Contact: 02223 299 393, info@weinhaus-am-rhein.de
- Opening hours: Open daily 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday closed.
- Website: www.weinhaus-am-rhein.de
This is a listing which does not claim to be complete or follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a restaurant missing? Send us an email at online@ga.de.