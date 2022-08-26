August 26-28: Oxford Festival, Hofgarten Concerts and more : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

The Bottlerplatz in Bonn. This is where the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the twinning of Bonn and Oxford takes place. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region The festivities celebrating the 75th anniversary of the twinning of Bonn and Oxford, four Hofgarten concerts, the city festival in Bad Honnef, the 3rd Bonn Brewery Show and more: Here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.

The coming weekend will entice you with a wide variety of events. Music lovers in particular will get their money's worth, but beer lovers and children will also be catered for. Our tips for the weekend.

1st Young Artists Festival Bonn

Musicians from different countries come together in Bonn for the first Young Artists Festival. The chamber music concerts will take place in church halls and are dedicated to the theme of hope. Further information is available on the website of the city of Bonn.

When and where: Friday, 26 August, 7:30 p.m.: Ev. Trinitatiskirche; Saturday, 27 August, 7 p.m.: Kreuzbergkirche Ippendorf.

Admission: free of charge

The Rheinreden - U20 - Poetry Slam

Young talents and exciting text premieres: In the lounge of the Bonn Pantheon, up-and-coming poets between the ages of 10 and 20 will compete to win the region's first U-20 Slam. More information is available on the City of Bonn's website.

Where: Pantheon Lounge, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn.

When: Sunday, 28 August, 2 pm. Admission from 12.30 p.m.

Admission: 10€ (reduced rate 5€)

Hofgarten Concerts

The concerts by Robbie Williams, Kraftwerk, Deichkind and the Fantastischen Vier, originally planned for 2020 on the occasion of the Beethoven anniversary, will finally take place this weekend. All info on the Hofgarten concerts can be found in this article.

Where: Hofgarten of Bonn University (Regina Pacis Weg 1, 53113 Bonn).

When: Die Fantastischen Vier: 4 pm; Deichkind: 8 pm; Kraftwerk: 9 pm; Robbie Williams: 8 pm.

Admission: Die Fantastischen Vier: €69.90; Deichkind: €55.10; Kraftwerk: from €65.

Note: Tickets for the Robbie Williams concert are already sold out.

Festivities to mark 75 years of twinning between Bonn and Oxford

The German-British twinning between Oxford and Bonn has existed for 75 years. The celebrations begin on Wednesday 24 August with a welcome reception for the Oxford guests in the Botanic Gardens. The traditional civic festival on Saturday will offer visitors a varied stage programme, information stands and a bouncy castle for the young guests.

Where: Bottlerplatz, 53111 Bonn.

When: 24-28 August. The exact programme can be viewed here.

5th Bonn Puppet Theatre Festival

Visitors from the age of 4 can watch rousing stories at the 5th Bonn Puppet Theatre Festival. This year, "Stranded - The Journey of Two Adventurers", "Any Other Wishes?" and "Puss in Boots" will be performed.

Where: Lenaustraße 14, 53121 Bonn-Dransdorf

When: 26 and 27 August. The exact programme can be seen here.

Admission: On a donation basis

3rd Bonn Brewery Show

Lovers of beer culture can taste hand-brewed beers and talk shop with hobby brewers at the Bonner Heimbrauer E.V. on Saturday. Nearly 30 exhibitors from the region will present a wide variety of beers: from low-alcohol lagers to British ales, everything is on offer.

Where: Gustav-Stresemann-Institut e.V., Langer Grabenweg 68, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: Saturday, 27 August 2022, 14:00-20:00 hrs.

Admission: 12€ (includes 3 beer vouchers and a tasting glass)

Note: You are not allowed to bring your own food and drinks. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided by the organiser.

16th Old Town Reading Tour

Also this weekend, the Old Town Reading Tour offers two exciting events: At "Talk about Streetart", Heike Larisch presents photos of Bonn street art and invites people to talk. With "Die Sehnsucht nach dem nächsten Klick" (The Longing for the Next Click), media philosopher Sabria David invites you to a reading and discussion on the topic of media resilience.

Where: Love your Local Store, Breite Straße 28 (Talk about Streetart); House&Living LOFT, Breite Str. 70 (The longing for the next click).

When: Friday, 26 August, 7pm.

Admission: Talk about Street Art 5€; Die Sehnsucht nach dem nächsten Klick 10€.

Siegburg City Festival

The Siegburg City Festival attracts visitors of all ages with numerous offers. 50 Siegburg associations as well as 50 bands and music groups will ensure an exuberant atmosphere. In addition to a giant bouncy castle and a play mobile, children will especially enjoy the children's programme with "Rudi Rabe" from ZDF. The entire programme can be viewed here.

Where: Siegburg market square, 53721 Siegburg.

When: Friday, 26 August (start 16:45) to Sunday, 28 August

Celebration of 1100 years of Bad Honnef

Bad Honnef was first mentioned in a document 1100 years ago. For this reason, the town is celebrating a big festival from Friday to Saturday. There will be a gourmet evening with 80 stalls in the town centre, a rose festival and an open Sunday, a medieval market on the church square and a stage music programme on the market square. All the info is here.

Where: Bad Honnef town centre

When: Food stalls: Friday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Market traders: Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.