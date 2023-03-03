Opening date named : Bonn’s Puppenkönig toy store to open also on Sundays

From knight’s fortresses to police stations, Playmobil will open with various theme worlds in the Puppenkönig building this month. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Before the end of the month, the Playmobil world of adventure will open its doors on three floors in Bonn city center. Twenty lucky children will be able to visit the toy store in advance if they are selected in the GA drawing.

The huge toy store called "Puppenkönig" is back. After being closed for more than three years, the traditional toy store in Bonn city center will soon reopen as a Playmobil adventure world. The store is targeting Saturday, March 18 for its opening. Two days beforehand, GA readers and their children will have an exclusive opportunity to test out the new store (for details, see "Apply now").

Actually, investor Alexander Jentsch wanted the opening to be much earlier. But as on so many construction sites, there were Covid lockdowns, delivery problems and schedule bottlenecks at construction companies that got in the way. According to Jentsch, he acquired the historically listed building through his ABJ Holding GmbH even before Puppenkönig closed in 2019. He has already renovated the building, which has been popular with children for decades already. Upstairs, the Franciscans moved in last year with their mission headquarters. Workers are currently putting the finishing touches on the store areas.

"We had many inquiries from restaurateurs who wanted to rent from us," Jentsch reports. "But that would not have suited this building. The Puppenkönig belongs in here, and this is emotionally charged for many Bonners." He was repeatedly asked when the store would be reopened. Jentsch says that they were able to quickly fill the 18 full-time and part-time positions because of the appeal of the Puppenkönig brand. Other retailers have a harder time finding personnel.

According to Jentsch, the new Puppenkönig concept is unique in Germany. This is also confirmed by the Playmobil manufacturer, the Brandstätter Group from Zirndorf in Bavaria. On three floors, there is around 820 square meters of space for playing, sales and events. There are backdrops for various Playmobil themes - from Novelmore knights to a police station to the Ayuma fairy world. Jentsch promises specially programmed digital effects and computer games. With an opening date of March 18, "Puppenkönig" will be open regularly Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no sales on Sundays.

The investor, who grew up in Beuel and wants to keep the building in family ownership, has also had a stage for events and a bistro built in. "We want to convey emotions and experiences," says Jentsch. For his son Tom, who works at the company, this in a way closes a circle. "As a kid, I always wanted to stop by the Puppenkönig when we were in town," the 22-year-old says. "Even if I only picked up the Playmobil catalog there." What always fascinated him about this toy, he says, was the robustness of the figures - and that you could play creatively with them.

"The tangible element here plays a big role, the possibility to take things in your hands," believes scientist Ralph Burmester, who curated a Playmobil exhibition at the Deutsches Museum in Bonn four years ago. "System toys like Lego and Playmobil seem to be so successful because they give room for the imagination of the person playing. Computer games tell a story. Here, you tell it yourself.”

At the time, the show by Hamburg collector Oliver Schaffer drew visitors from a radius of more than 200 kilometers to the Bonn museum. Among them were a great many adults, who devoted themselves to the figures at the play tables, as Burmester - himself "a child of the 70s" and having grown up with Playmobil - recalls. "Such toys connect generations because you can play with them together," the curator says. "It's a reminiscence of your own childhood that you can also relive in play with your own children or grandchildren.”

Playmobil has high expectations for Puppenkönig. "We are convinced that the adventure world will make an important contribution to an attractive city center in Bonn," emphasizes company spokesman Björn Seeger. There is a long-standing trade partnership with Puppenkönig. There are currently twelve other Playmobil stores in Germany. Specialized stores such as this are also important for the manufacturer in times of digital change. The other stores are not comparable to the Bonn model, he said. "In principle, such a concept is also conceivable at other locations," the head marketer said. "However, there are no concrete plans for this yet." With the Lego store on Poststrasse, having opened in November of 2021, the other module toy producer is also in Bonn city center.

APPLY NOW With the GA an exclusive chance to visit Puppenkönig Together with the management that runs Puppenkönig, the General-Anzeiger is inviting 20 children, each with an adult companion, to an exclusive evening at the new Playmobil adventure world at Gangolfstrasse 8. Two days before the opening date, they will be allowed to play and try out as much as they like on the three floors for two hours from 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. The hosts will provide refreshments in the bistro. The editorial team will be taking photos at Puppenkönig that evening and will also be shooting a video. Anyone who would like to participate, please send an email with the keyword "Puppenkönig" to: service@ga.de Please include the child's name and a phone number for any queries. Deadline for entries is Tuesday, March 7. We will notify the participants that get selected in a random drawing. Participation is only possible with a companion present who is at least the age of 18; employees of General-Anzeiger Bonn GmbH or affiliated companies are excluded. The organizer of the game, General-Anzeiger Bonn GmbH, collects the data previously provided by you in order to carry out the drawing. The data processing serves exclusively the purpose of carrying out the promotion in accordance with Art. 6 (1) b) EU-DSGVO. The data will be passed on to the sponsors, as this is necessary for the implementation of the contest. Further info on our conditions of participation at ga.de/teilnahme. The information obligations according to Art. 13 DSGVO can be found at ga.de/datenerhebung.