Global climate strike : Rally and bicycle demonstration on Friday in Bonn and Bad Godesberg

Photo of the "Fridays for Future" bicycle demonstration in Bonn on September 10. Foto: dpa/Thomas Banneyer

Bonn The climate protection movement "Fridays for Future" is again calling for a demonstration in Bonn next Friday. Before that, 250 participants are already taking part in a bicycle demonstration from Bad Godesberg to Bonn.

As part of the "Global Climate Strike" on September 24, the climate protection movement "Fridays for Future" is calling for demonstrations next Friday. Starting at 11 a.m., the organisers expect around 3,000 participants to attend a rally in Bonn's Hofgarten, where a "climate camp" has already been set up by "Fridays for Future" for several weeks. The subsequent demonstration procession will follow the following route through the city until the event ends around 3 pm at the Hofgarten.

This is the route the demonstrators will take:

Am Hofgarten, Adenauerallee, Zweite Fährgasse, Rathenauufer, Brassertufer, Moses-Hess-Ufer, Josefstraße, Doetschstraße, Berliner Freiheit, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Oxfordstraße, Breite Straße, Dorotheenstraße, Heerstraße, Bornheimer Straße, Berliner Platz, Thomas-Mann-Straße, Münsterstraße, Mühlheimer Platz, Windeckstraße, Münsterplatz, Martinsplatz, AmHof, Am Neutor, Am Hofgarten.

Bicycle demonstration from Bad Godesberg to Bonn

Already in the run-up to the rally at the Hofgarten, around 250 participants are expected to take part in a bicycle demonstration, starting at 10 a.m. from the Amos Comenius High School in Bad Godesberg and moving through the city in the direction of the Hofgarten. It is not the first bicycle demonstration in Bonn: Only recently "Fridays for Future" had called for a bicycle demonstration as a protest against car traffic in the context of the automobile exhibition in Munich. At that time, the demonstrators marched with their bicycles across the Kennedy Bridge and along the banks of the Rhine.

On Friday, their route will be as follows:

Behringstraße, Albertus-Magnus-Straße, Zeppelinstraße, Theodor-Heuss-Straße, Von-der-Heydt-Straße, Friedrich-Ebert-Straße, Moltkestraße, Bonner Straße, Godesberger Straße, Martin-Luther-Allee, August-Bebel-Allee, Nahum-Goldmann-Allee, Oscar-Romero-Allee, Jospeh-Beuys-Allee, Straßburger Weg, Kaiserstraße, Fritz-Tillmann-Straße, Am Hofgarten.

Traffic disruptions can be expected - police inform on Twitter

As the police announced on Wednesday, temporary traffic disruptions around the demonstration marches can not be ruled out. During the rallies, the police will inform via Twitter about the current traffic situation.