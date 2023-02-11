Bonn International School Sports Verein : Registration open for BISSV holiday camps for 2023

The Bonn International School Sports Verein will once again offer holiday camps for children in spring and summer. (photo courtesy of Bonn International School). Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn The Bonn International School Sports Verein will offer holiday camps for children in spring and summer. Children can participate in the camps whether or not they are enrolled at the school. Here is all the information and how to sign up.

Even though we are still in the throes of winter, it is never too early to start planning for spring and summer school breaks. The Bonn International School Sports Verein will once again be offering holiday camps for children, regardless of whether they attend the school or not.

Spring camps run from April 3 to 6 and offer both a multi-activity camp and a musical theater camp. The multi-activity camp is open to children from the ages of early learning 3/4 through grade 6, while the musical camp is for kids in grades 2 to 6.

Summer camps are from July 3 to July 21 on weekdays. Each camp begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m. A hot lunch is included.

A typical day of the multi-activity and fun camp includes an introduction and warm-up to start, then participants are divided into different groups for sport and non-sport activities. This is followed by a lunch break and team building games in the afternoon.

Registration is open now and is on a first come, first served basis. Sign up for the spring camp closes on March 22 and for the summer camp at the end of May (unless all spots are already filled).

