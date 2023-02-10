At the bus station : City of Bonn inaugurates colorful crosswalk

In the spirit of the Beatles, Thomas Feldmeyer, Andreas Schmich, Carsten Sperling, Jochen Reeh-Schall and Katja Dörner (from left) step across the new crosswalk. The FDP district representative Elmar Conrads-Hassel joined them a little later. Foto: Philipp Königs

Bonn Following discussions that had gone on for some time, it was finally happening: The city of Bonn inaugurated a colorful crosswalk at Bonn Central Station. It is not exactly a real crosswalk, but it is there to send a sign of solidarity.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A media frenzy where no one would expect it: There was great interest from television, radio and print media when a crosswalk in the colors of a rainbow was inaugurated on Maximilianstrasse, Thursday at noon in the presence of Mayor Katja Dörner. The gathering was so large that a random passerby asked whether the Chancellor was expected.

Under bright sunshine and with cool temperatures, Dörner said: "With the rainbow crosswalk, we want to send out a visible sign for solidarity and appreciation of the queer community in Bonn." The rainbow flag stands for the diversity in the LGBT community. So the sign of the LBGT movement (abbreviation for: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) has now made the transformation from flag to asphalt.

Petition from the year 2021

Bonn's district mayor Jochen Reeh-Schall was pleased that after a long "if and where" it has now "finally" worked out with the eye-catching crosswalk. It took some time from the first attempt until it reached implementation. It was Frank Fremerey, Karin Langer (both Volt party), Thomas Fahrenholtz (independent), Brigitta Poppe-Reiners (Rheingrün) and Elmar Conrads-Hassel (FDP) who requested the colorful crosswalk at the central bus station in 2021 and ultimately found a majority for it in the district council. It was already clear at that time that the way had to be paved in order for the colorful crosswalk to happen. The basic prerequisite for this was the capping of the Cityring in front of the main station, which was completed at the beginning of last year.

It is not a "real" crosswalk, but only a colored marking. This means that the sign does not give pedestrians priority in the sense of road traffic regulations. Maximilianstrasse between Wesselstrasse and the bollard in front of the main train station has officially become part of the pedestrian zone. Which in turn means that both cyclists and the few motor vehicles such as delivery trucks have to show consideration for pedestrians there anyway.

The rainbow markings were made and applied by the Lessenich-based company Asphalt-Art. They met all the necessary requirements, were non-slip and weather-resistant, according to managing director Andreas Schmich. And two of the stripes even feature the Bonn slogan "Freude. Joy. Joie. Bonn."

"Beatles 2.0"

Schmich was also the one who, to the delight of the photo journalists, came up with the idea of having everyone present walk across the street in the manner of the Beatles (album cover Abbey Road from 1969). The mayor and Reeh-Schall joined in, as did Carsten Sperling from the public order office. Free Democrat Elmar Conrads-Hassel did not miss this opportunity either. As Andrea Schulte from the press office said on site, the city is already considering finding another location for a second rainbow crosswalk.