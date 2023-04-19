Central station temporarily closed Small dog keeps Federal Police in Bonn on their toes
Bonn · A small dog named Kim has been keeping the federal police in Bonn on their toes since Monday evening and even caused the main railway station to be closed. Again and again he was spotted on the tracks, again and again the dog escaped.
The Federal Police in Bonn went on a rather unusual mission on Monday evening. Travellers at Bonn Central Station reported at around 9 pm that a small dog was wandering across the railway tracks and through the city centre, the police announced on Tuesday. Officers searched the main station for the dog, said to be named Kim. Although they saw Kim repeatedly in the track area, they were unable to catch him
The search led police officers to cordon off the main station for around eight minutes at around 9.30pm on Monday evening to ensure safety for the dog and passengers. Although the dog soon moved away from the track area, the officers were unable to catch it.
On Tuesday morning at around 9.30 a.m., the officers of the Federal Police again received a report that Kim was supposed to be in the track area. For four hours, the officers of the federal and state police searched the main railway station and the city centre, but without success. Kim was said to continue roaming through Bonn on Tuesday afternoon. Passers-by who are able to catch the dog can hand it in at any police station or other law enforcement agency.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel