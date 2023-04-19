Central station temporarily closed Small dog keeps Federal Police in Bonn on their toes

On Tuesday morning at around 9.30 a.m., the officers of the Federal Police again received a report that Kim was supposed to be in the track area. For four hours, the officers of the federal and state police searched the main railway station and the city centre, but without success. Kim was said to continue roaming through Bonn on Tuesday afternoon. Passers-by who are able to catch the dog can hand it in at any police station or other law enforcement agency.