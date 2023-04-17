Many sellers go every year Rheinauen flea market starts new season with large crowds

The same is true at Sabine Müller's stand across the way. She sells at the flea market once a season. This time the whole sales table is filled with toys that belonged to her 13-year-old daughter. "Mariella has outgrown her toys now. So it was time to clean out together. That gives us a lot of space at home," says Müller, who is very pleased with sales so far. The Lego Friends toys in particular are in great demand, the mother reports: "The Lego theme park was the first to go this morning." The rummage box, filled with all kinds of toys, is also emptying rapidly. "You can get three pieces from the box for one euro," Müller tells an interested customer.