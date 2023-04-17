Cherry blossom in Bonn Traders and residents speak their minds about the tourist spectacle

Carola Engels can look at magnificent blossoms all year round because she works with flowers. Her master florist's certificate hangs above the counter of her Breite Straße shop. Her products include lush tulips, red roses and delicate arrangements. But the large, pink-flowering shrubs right outside her door are not for sale. When it comes to the Japanese ornamental cherry, she recommends nurseries, she says. She does not profit commercially from the tourist spectacle, and as a local, she has mixed feelings. Although lots of people come into her shop and look at the flowers, they usually leave without a bouquet. "We pay attention to all the visitors to our shop. That costs time, but doesn't bring in more money during the cherry blossom." But she says she does sell more pink flowers during the cherry blossom.