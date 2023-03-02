More strike action : Public transport interrupted on Friday in Bonn: Everything you need to know

On Friday, the public transport companies in Bonn and the region are on strike. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The public transport system in Bonn will be interrupted on Friday, following a call by the Verdi union. In addition, several demonstrations are moving through the city. Which buses will still run? Is there a mobility guarantee? We answer the most important questions about the strike day.

The second round of collective bargaining between employers and public sector employees was unsuccessful. Therefore, on Friday there will be another warning strike by the trade union Verdi, which will restrict public transport extensively. Only last Monday, the Stadtwerke Bonn and the Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe had stopped work.

When will the warning strike take place?

The next warning strike by Verdi will take place next Friday, 3 March. It will be accompanied by a demonstration and a rally organised by the Bonn chapter of Fridays for Future. The strike will begin at the start of operations at 3am. Regular services will not resume until Saturday, 4 March. In addition to NRW, the states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony are also affected by the warning strike.

Why is there a strike?

Collective bargaining in the public sector is entering the third round. According to a recent press release by Verdi, the employers had "presented a completely unacceptable offer" in the second round of negotiations at the end of February. The workers are now trying to increase the pressure on the employers with a new warning strike. In parallel, a global climate strike by Fridays for Future is taking place on Friday. Together with the climate activists, Verdi wants to use the day "to draw attention to the importance of local public transport in the fight against the climate crisis".

Are all trains and buses affected by the strike?

According to the SWB, the local public transport services of the city of Bonn will be affected for the whole day. The KVB and thus lines 16 and 18, which are operated in cooperation with SWB, are also affected by the strike. As on previous strike days, only buses operated by SWB subcontractors will be running. Accordingly, it is expected that every third bus trip will take place in the Bonn city area. All special timetables for buses 600 to 611, 632 to 640, 884, SB60 and the taxi bus are available on the SWB website. The SWB service counters at the Central Bus Station and at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz as well as the Service Centre in Bad Godesberg will also be closed on Friday.

What alternatives are there?

Depending on the distance between home and work, workers and students have various options: they can walk or cycle, take the car or a taxi, or join a carpool. Since the Deutsche Bahn, the Mittelrheinbahn and other railway companies are not affected by the strike, passengers can also switch to them. If there is no alternative to the train, workers must take a day off or, if possible, work from home.

Do children have to go to school despite the strike?

In principle, school-age children must go to school despite the strike. According to §41 of the School Act for the state of NRW, parents are responsible for ensuring that their child attends classes.

What happens if I do not come to work?

Employees are responsible for getting to work on time and cannot be absent without excuse due to a warning strike.

Is there a mobility guarantee?

SWB and KVB point out that the mobility guarantee does not apply during a strike. This means that the companies will not pay for alternative means of transport such as taxis.

When will the rally and demonstration take place?

According to Verdi, the demonstration will start at 10 a.m. at the Beuel railway station on Neustraße and proceed from there to Münsterplatz. According to the Bonn police, about 700 participants are expected. After the Fridays for Future rally on Münsterplatz from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a demonstration through the city centre. Police expect around 3300 participants at the rally, who will then walk from Münsterplatz to Hofgarten. Traffic disruptions are to be expected for the duration of the demonstration.