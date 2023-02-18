Viewing tips : Best places to watch the Rose Monday parade in Bonn

Confetti for viewers at the Bonn Rose Monday parade. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Everything is set for the Bonn Rose Monday parade. Björn Bachmann is in charge of this year’s parade and he has some tips about where to stand along the 3.6-kilometer parade route. The festivities committee will once again offer places for those with mobility issues.

Parade-goers who frequent the Rose Monday parade every year certainly have their favorite spots. But the last parade seems a long time ago because of Covid. For all those who have forgotten where they used to stand along the procession route, for newcomers and for party animals who have since settled down and started a family, here are a few suggestions from the new parade director personally.

Many families with children will come to the parade. The ideas in place before Covid have proven to be good, says Björn Bachmann. "In the past years, we received a lot of positive feedback about the family area on the Marktplatz, so this year we will again cordon off an area and designate it especially for families. There are fewer crowds there and more space for children and strollers." Alternatively, he recommends Kölnstrasse. "Because it is wide, experience shows that there is more space for families and strollers there than at other stretches of the parade.”

Bachmann says these two spots also lend themselves to older people, such as those with walkers. "But I also know seniors who jump into the fray." For people with walking difficulties, however, the grandstand of the Festausschuss Bonner Karneval at the corner of Marktplatz and Remigiusgasse is more suitable. "There is hardly a better place," President Marlies Stockhorst is convinced. "And there is not a better way to implement our motto for this year." Which, as we all know, is "With Pappnaas or Höötche, mer sitze all in eenem Böötche" - which roughly means that no matter how we come, with a clown nose or something else, we are all in the same boat. And that includes seniors and the physically impaired, of course. There will also be a barrier-free restroom.

The grandstand is provided this year by the festivities committee together with the Stadtwerke Bonn, which does not have its own this year. Both wanted to promote inclusion through this cooperation. "Due to the crisis with energy prices, we have made the business decision to forego the Rosenmontag tribune this session," explains spokeswoman Silke Elbern. Since space is limited, one should sign up in advance by email: info@festausschuss.de. One should include the name of the accompanying person and the width of the wheelchair.

There is another location that falls under the keyword inclusion: At the Münster-Carré, Jochem Schlömer and Björn Naß will moderate a presentation of the parade for the visually impaired. They are provided with headphones for this purpose. The reporters already have a lot of experience with this and have also participated in previous Rosenmontag parades. Since space is also limited here, one should sign up in advance by email: info@festausschuss.de. One should include the name of the accompanying person and, if applicable, the width of the wheelchair.

There are a total of 13 commentary stations along the 3.6-kilometer-long procession route: At Thomas-Mann-Strasse, at the corner of Münsterstrasse, at Mühlheimer Platz, at Münster-, Markt- and Friedensplatz, at the corner of Friedrichstrasse and Kesselgasse, in front of Friedrichstrasse 33, at the Stiftsgarage, twice at Kölnstrasse, at the corner of Heerstrasse and Paulstrasse, at Maxstrasse and at the corner of Vorgebirgsstrasse and Adolfstrasse. Those interested can listen to what there is to say about the participants in the procession. A total of 96 groups and 132 vehicles or floats are registered. According to the festival committee, 3,780 people will be in the parade. It starts at 12 o'clock, the city center is closed beginning at 11 a.m.

A glass ban on Rose Monday in Bonn is not planned, in contrast to the Zülpicher quarter in Cologne, according to committee spokesperson Simon Schmid. Police and the city public order service will enforce youth protection laws, however. Young people who are caught underage with alcohol or tobacco products will be asked to empty the bottles and hand over the packages, the city says on its website.

A security service will also be out and about in the city. At the Marienschule, the Bonn Event Sprinter will be on hand to help with addiction prevention.

Parade director Bachman cannot name a special location where visibility would be best. If the weather is suitable, the streets will be full everywhere. For all those who have to stay at home or cannot be in Bonn at all, there is a live broadcast of the parade by General-Anzeiger and WDR on kamelle.de. It will be recorded at the Old Town Hall.

He says he cannot name a best place for Kamelle (the treats thrown out from the floats) chasers. Most Kamelle will be thrown "where the spectators are the friendliest, have the best costumes and shout Kamelle the loudest. So everyone can contribute to being in exactly the right place," says Bachmann.

EVEN MORE CARNIVAL Storming of the Town hall and tent on Carnival Sunday Before the prince and queen thrill the carnival crowds on Rose Monday, they will take over the Old Town Hall on February 19. Traditionally, they have the help of the Bonn City Soldier Corps. They gather starting at 2:45 p.m. with the new recruits - and probably having to catch some - an old ritual. They will be sworn in at 12 o'clock on the Marktplatz and soon after sent to the front line for the storming of the town hall. Before that, starting at 2 p.m., the city soldiers will proceed through Bonn city center. At 3 p.m., they will assist the prince and princess during the storming of the town hall. One is curious as to how Mayor Katja Dorner will defend the city hall, but we assume that the mayor will capitulate at the end of it all. One can prepare for this spectacle with food and drink at the Bonn Ehrengarde. It opens with several booths at 11 am.