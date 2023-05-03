Launch of the Deutschland-Ticket Hundreds queue up at the SWB Service Centre in Bonn
Bonn · The Deutschland-Ticket is available since May 1. At noon on Tuesday, a long queue formed at the Stadtwerke Bonn service centre at the main station. For some, the waiting time was too long.
Hundreds of people came to the Münsterstraße in Bonn on Tuesday to get or buy their Deutschland-Ticket at the service centre of the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB). The queue stretched through the entire light-flooded vestibule. At the five counters in the service centre, the queue was so slow that the waiting people could hardly make any progress.
A pensioner who "didn't have the nerve" to "stand here for hours" didn't queue. She watched the hustle and bustle from the sidelines and chatted with other people waiting. But she would like to have the Deutschland-Ticket. For 49 euros to travel on all means of public transport, the Bonn resident thinks it is reasonable. "However, I don't want to have it digitally," she said. It is too risky for her if the battery of her smartphone runs out and she can no longer access the ticket. She also does not want to store her account details on the internet. "Actually, I wanted to ask here if there is another way."
After work to the service centre
The 78-year-old next to her agreed. "I thought the rush wouldn't be so big," she said. "Because I assumed that most people had already ordered their ticket." Not so a Tunisian woman who turned to them for help. She wanted to buy the Deutschland-Ticket and came to the service centre especially after work. "But I don't know how to do it," she said. She had already been there at 2 p.m. on Saturday, she said. "It was already closed then. I didn't pay attention to the opening hours." After the two women showed her the end of the queue, she said goodbye with the words "Let's see if I can even get in today" and got in line.
The two pensioners were not that patient. Around 3 pm they gave up. "I'll try again tomorrow. But then I'll be here at 7 a.m.," said the 78-year-old.
Original text: Jill Mylonas
Translation: Mareike Graepel