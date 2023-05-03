Incident in Bonn Man falls off the monument at the Alter Zoll and dies
Bonn · On Sunday night, a man fell and died at the Alter Zoll in Bonn. The police have opened a death investigation
At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, a man fell and died at the Alter Zoll in Bonn. According to a police spokesperson, emergency services and police officers were on the scene. Witnesses, who are said to have observed the incident, stated that the man fell from the monument.
The alarmed rescue forces tried to resuscitate the man. However, the attempts were unsuccessful and the man died on the spot. The police have now initiated a death investigation. The circumstances of the incident are still completely unclear, but there are no indications of foul play, the police said.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel