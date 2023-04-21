Science Fiction convention These stars are expected at FedCon 2023 in Bonn

Not only science fiction fans can look forward to this year's FedCon, but also those who are big fans of classic action series of the past decades. With Richard Dean Anderson, none other than MacGyver himself is coming to Bonn. In the popular series, the agent regularly had to extricate himself from tricky situations. Fans at FedCon, however, will want to see him in his role as Colonel Jonathan "Jack" O'Neill from the series Stargate - Kommando SG-1. An autograph from the series hero costs 100 euros, a photo session 80 euros and a Meet&Greet is available for 399 euros.