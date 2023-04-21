Science Fiction convention These stars are expected at FedCon 2023 in Bonn
Bonn · The science fiction convention FedCon will take place in Bonn from May 26 to 28, 2023. Some stars from the fantasy and sci-fi world have already announced that they are coming.
Stars from well-known science fiction and fantasy series such as "Star Trek" (George Takei), "Stargate" (Michael Shanks) and "Doctor Who" (Tony Amendola) will come to Bonn's Maritim Hotel in May of 2023. FedCon is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28.
FedCon organizers say the stars will be available to their fans for photos and autographs again this year. But this is not included in the price of 155 euros for a weekend ticket. An autograph can cost between 30 and 100 euros, photos between 25 and 80 euros. The opportunity for a photo or an autograph is available on all FedCon days.
Richard Dean Anderson alias MacGyver in Bonn
Not only science fiction fans can look forward to this year's FedCon, but also those who are big fans of classic action series of the past decades. With Richard Dean Anderson, none other than MacGyver himself is coming to Bonn. In the popular series, the agent regularly had to extricate himself from tricky situations. Fans at FedCon, however, will want to see him in his role as Colonel Jonathan "Jack" O'Neill from the series Stargate - Kommando SG-1. An autograph from the series hero costs 100 euros, a photo session 80 euros and a Meet&Greet is available for 399 euros.
Another star guest is actress Amanda Tapping, known for her roles as Samantha Carter in "Stargate - Command SG-1" and as Helen Magnus in "Sanctuary - Guardians of Creatures". An autograph from her will cost 50 euros at FedCon. A signature from George Takei, alias Hikaru Sulu, helmsman in the Star Trek television series "Starship Enterprise," is more expensive. This one will cost fans 70 euros.
Schedule at FedCon 2023
The schedule for FedCon 2023 has not yet been set. According to the organizers, the complete program is to be published about six to eight weeks before the start of the fair.
What you will find at FedCon 2023 in Bonn
Activities at Fedcon, which began in 1992 as a pure Star Trek convention, include lectures and readings, workshops, and events like an art show with detailed dioramas and fan-created outfits.
Tickets for FedCon 2023
Tickets are available through the ticket store or at the box office. A ticket for the weekend starts at 155 euros for adults (77 euros for children). Two to three months before the event, day tickets will also be available through the online shop, the organizers said. Ticket sales on location are also planned.
Directions to FedCon
The Maritim Hotel in Bonn is located in the former government district of Bonn at Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee 1. From Bonn's main train station, the venue can be easily reached by rail line 66, one should get out at the stop "Hochkreuz / Robert-Schumann-Platz”.
Photos from FedCon 2019.
(Orig. text: GA / Translation: ck)