Between Wesseling and Godorf A555 will be completely closed from Friday to Monday
Wesseling/ Godorf · From Friday evening until Monday, the A555 between Wesseling and Godorf in the direction of Cologne will be completely closed. This is how traffic will be diverted during that time and when you can expect the autobahn to open again.
The A555 will be completely closed from Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m., until Monday, April 24 at 3 p.m., between the Wesseling and Godorf junctions in the direction of Cologne. Federal autobahn authorities say traffic will be diverted from Wesseling during this period via the L912, L300 and L150.
An existing construction site starting at "Brühler Strasse" will be extended approximately 800 meters in the direction of Cologne, in part, to expand the hard shoulder there. At the same time, the traffic routing between Bornheim and Wesseling will be reduced.
