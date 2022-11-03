November 4-6 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region
Bonn/Region Night owls, book lovers and bargain hunters are especially in demand this weekend. "Bonn shines", the Cologne Museum Night, the night flea market in Endenich and the first St. Martin's processions bring light into the dark season. Here are these and other tips at a glance.
The dark evenings of autumn will be used for colourful events this weekend. "Bonn leuchtet" and the first St. Martin's processions in the region will brighten up the dark November evenings with numerous lights. Night owls will also enjoy the night flea market in Bonn and the Cologne Museum Night.
Bonn lights up
The popular city centre festival "Bonn leuchtet" lights up the city with light art, fire shows and dance and music performances at the weekend. When darkness falls, 100 LED disco balls will sparkle in the shop windows of the city centre until 10 pm. The light spectacle will be accompanied by a large food market with over 50 food trucks and food stands spread throughout the city centre. All information on "Bonn leuchtet" is available in our article.
Where: Bonn city centre, 53111
When: Friday, 4 November to Sunday, 6 November
Admission: free of charge
13th Bonn Book Fair Migration "What is home?"
This year, the Bonn Book Fair Migration deals with the question "What is home?". Readings, talks, films and music make up an extensive and varied programme for all those interested. On Saturday, Ali Can, who triggered an enormous response in summer 2018 with his Twitter campaign #MeTwo, will read from his novel "More than a homeland. How I am Redefining Being German". More information on the Bonn Book Fair Migration is available here.
Where: House of History, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn.
When: Friday, 4 November to Sunday, 6 November, from 10 a.m.
Admission: free of charge
Night flea market Bonn
The Bonn Night Flea Market has magically attracted fans of the Fabrik 45 art gallery for years. The changing selection of private stalls under the Viktoriabrücke is usually accompanied by music from a DJ.
Where: Fabrik 45, Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn
When: Saturday, 5 November, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
St. Martin
The fact that St. Martin's Day is not officially celebrated until 11 November does not stop lantern walkers from parading through the streets this weekend with luminous lanterns and resounding music. Starting on Thursday, St. Martin's processions will take place in the Bonn districts of Venusberg, Kessenich and Muffendorf. An overview of all St. Martin's processions in Bonn and the region can be found in our article.
St. Martin's Market in Endenich
After the Endenicher Martinsmarkt could not celebrate its tenth anniversary last year following its cancellation in 2020 and had to take place without a stage, the pre-Christmas market will take place again this year without any special restrictions. Already in November, the Advent spirit spreads here between culinary delicacies, children's activities, arts and crafts and the first Christmas gifts.
Where: Bonn Endenich, 53121
When: Saturday, 5 November from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 6 November from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: free
PERLENKETTE - the design course in Siegburg
Handmade unique pieces from real insiders: The Siegburg design parcours "Perlenkette" offers fashion, jewellery, ceramics and many other products from owner-managed Siegburg shops. The shopping pearls can be discovered using the orange flags with the pearl necklace logo. For more information on the "Perlenkette", see our article.
Where: Siegburg city centre, 53721
When: Friday, 4 November and Saturday, 5 November, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Käpt'n Book
Käpt'n Book's three-week reading festival comes to an end this weekend. The closing party will be celebrated at the Deutsches Museum Bonn from 10 am with readings, games and, above all, lots of fun. All information about Käpt'n Book can be found in our article.
Where: at various locations in Bonn and the region.
When: The closing party will take place at the Deutsches Museum Bonn (Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn) from 10 am.
Admission: free of charge
Museum Night Cologne
On Saturday, visitors to Cologne can spend a night in a museum. 46 art venues in the Cologne city area will open their doors on Saturday from 7 pm. Concerts, film screenings, interactive projects and museum tours are on offer. The exact programme is available here.
Where: various locations in Cologne
When: from 7 pm
Tickets: 22 Euro (children up to and including 15 years do not need a ticket)
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)