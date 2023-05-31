Aggressive fans after match in Königsdorf Bonner SC in trouble after riots

Zillken reports that the referee was already in the dressing room when the riot broke out about seven minutes after the end of the game. He therefore only noted the commotion itself and the fact that the police turned up at the scene in the match report, but not Yildiz's involvement. The striker is nevertheless threatened with trouble. The mere mention of the incident by the referee will lead to an investigation by the association, and the video could be accepted as evidence by the sports court in the event of an indictment. The fact that the riot took place after the end of the match and after the referee had left the pitch does not protect Yildiz. "As long as it happens on the football pitch, it is relevant to the sports court," says Stefan Flock, deputy chairman of the FVM's association sports court.