GA-English on June 4 Bonn news in brief on this Sunday

A coworker across the desk laughs and says that after the game is always before the game. The quote comes from the legendary coach of the (German) national team, Sepp Herberger. He is generally regarded as a soccer philosopher, after all, he is said to have come up with phrases such as "The ball is round.” Aha. You never stop learning. Camouflage, trickery and then surprising triumph - that was Herberger's strategy. So what he's trying to say is: After the summer holidays, we should keep cycling. Because there is no end in sight to the major construction sites in Bonn. Yes, and even more bike paths are supposed to be made. We don't know whether they will also be added on Adenauerallee. At any rate, the SPD is getting really worked up about this issue. By the way, the main focus of the party conference of the Bonn Socialists this Saturday is on public transport. As I said, the climate is heated. Have a nice weekend. And stay cheerful.