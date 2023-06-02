New opening in the city center Life returns to the former Karstadt building in Bonn

Regarding the question of future users of the still vacant floors, Nees explained, "We are still in talks regarding a lease of the third and also the fourth floor. We will be happy to let you know when a result is ready to be announced." In a recent interview with the GA, the spokeswoman pointed out that the only possible use for the fourth floor of the Karstadt building would be for a use with as little public traffic as possible. For fire safety reasons, a certain number of people may not be exceeded in the entire building at the same time.