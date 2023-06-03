Uproar in the summer of 2022 Salsa group dances again at the Alten Zoll after ban

Ralf Bockshecker, head of the citizens' office, is happy about the compromise: "We were never against the event. That's why we are happy about the solution," he says. Other groups in Bonn have been presented with comparable contracts for public dancing. Bockshecker says, "Even on private property, yes, you would coordinate with the owner." He says the regulations formulated by the Parks Department are primarily intended to protect the Stadtgarten from excessive use and to keep it accessible to other visitors. The space available there is limited, he said. The official end at 9 p.m. was intended to give the dancers time to relax, he said. "We wanted to avoid residents otherwise complaining after 10 p.m. because people were still hanging out during the evening quiet time," Bockshecker explains.