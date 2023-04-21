Traffic turnaround in Bonn City wants to eliminate around 700 parking spaces in favor of bicycle lanes

"Where are we and our visitors supposed to park?" wonders a resident on Steinweg, who does not wish to be named. In her view, the city of Bonn and the current city council majority are going a step too far: "They should have first made sure that residents have alternatives, for example by building a neighborhood garage." Käthe Jowanowitsch from Endenich also reacted angrily when she heard about the plans. Her nearly 90-year-old mother lives on Steinweg, she said. She often has to drive her mother from there to the doctor or do shopping for her, she said. "When I pick up my mother, I need to be able to park nearby. By the time she's ready, that always takes quite a while." She doesn’t know how that will still be able to work if parking is no longer allowed there. "I wonder who makes suggestions like that.”