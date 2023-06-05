Problems with the Bonn scene DB records more and more homeless people also in the main station

The Round Table

On the initiative of the Protestant Church District of Bonn, a round table was convened because of the problems around Kaiserplatz. The aim is to find solutions that take into account the concerns of the members of the scene. Joachim Gerhardt, pastor of the church district, said that it had been agreed to keep the discussions confidential until the results were available. "This is a good thing in the interest of a constructive process and has proven itself, especially because so many are involved together for the first time." Since March, a group of 50 experts from the city administration, politics, law enforcement agencies, social welfare, Caritas and churches as well as those affected have already met three times at the invitation of the Protestant Church. "We are well on the way to jointly developing solution proposals in a final, fourth meeting after the holidays on 23 August and then making them public in a timely manner. Our goal is to make the city in this area between the railway station and the Hofgarten more liveable for everyone in the long term," says Gerhardt.